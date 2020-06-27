Hampton Roads closures, schedule changes for 4th of July weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With the Fourth of July landing on a Saturday this year, many localities are closing early or taking the day off on Friday in observance of the holiday.
Here is what we know for Hampton Roads.
Hampton Roads Transit
On Friday, July 3 Hampton Roads Transit will observe Independence Day. Bus and light rail will operate on a Saturday schedule, the ferry will operate on its regular schedule. The Customer Service Call Center, transit center information booths, and public access to all administrative facilities (ID badge, Lost & Found, etc.) will be closed.
On Saturday, July 4 all services will operate on a regular schedule and the Customer Service Call Center will be open.
More information can be found at gohrt.com.
Newport News
In addition to city offices being closed on Friday, July 3 the following changes are in effect:
- Libraries: Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.
- Garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections: On schedule for the week. No scheduled collections on Fridays.
- Recovery Operations Center Landfill: Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.
- Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, and York County): Open regular hours for adoptions Friday and Saturday; reunite lobby open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop-offs.
For more information visit nngov.com.
Norfolk
Government offices will close on Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. This includes the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer, and Norfolk Courthouse.
- Lifeguards: Ocean View Beach Park lifeguards are on duty Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lifeguards are not on duty at Sarah Constant Beach Park and Community Beach Park. Beachgoers at these parks swim at their own risk.
- Trash and recycling: Pickup will occur on Friday, July 3 as scheduled. Special collections must be scheduled by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, for collection on Friday.
- SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station: On Friday, July 3 the SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. – 12:00 noon and will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
For more information, visit norfolk.gov.
Virginia Beach
Most City offices closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day. Normal trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky item services for Friday, July 3 will resume.
The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED Friday, July 3:
- All Virginia Beach government administrative offices
- All Virginia Beach city public schools and administrative offices
- Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum
- Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be closed Saturday, July 4
- The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
- The Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices
- Tidewater Community College – City of Virginia Beach Joint Use Library
- Virginia Beach community recreation centers (Bayside, Bow Creek, Kempsville, Seatack, Williams Farm)
- Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Department
- Virginia Beach Public Libraries
The following facilities will be OPEN to the public, Friday, July 3 under the following modified hours:
- All Virginia Beach city parks* and park facilities – 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
*Mount Trashmore Park will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
NOTE: There will be no fireworks at Mount Trashmore
- Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note that tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from tickets.virginiaaquarium.com
- Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – Noon to 7 p.m.
- Virginia Beach community recreation centers (Great Neck and Princess Anne ONLY, open July 3, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
- All community recreation centers closed July 4.
- Virginia Beach Farmers Market Merchants – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Visitor Information Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing – TBA
- Visitor Information Center – Parks Avenue – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Visitor Information Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – Closed until further notice
For information visit VBgov.com.
Williamsburg
All city offices will be closed on July, 3.
For more information visit williamsburgva.gov.
This list will be updated as more localities announce closures and schedule changes.