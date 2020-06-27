Hampton Roads closures, schedule changes for 4th of July weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With the Fourth of July landing on a Saturday this year, many localities are closing early or taking the day off on Friday in observance of the holiday.

Here is what we know for Hampton Roads.

Hampton Roads Transit

On Friday, July 3 Hampton Roads Transit will observe Independence Day. Bus and light rail will operate on a Saturday schedule, the ferry will operate on its regular schedule. The Customer Service Call Center, transit center information booths, and public access to all administrative facilities (ID badge, Lost & Found, etc.) will be closed.

On Saturday, July 4 all services will operate on a regular schedule and the Customer Service Call Center will be open.

More information can be found at gohrt.com.

Newport News

In addition to city offices being closed on Friday, July 3 the following changes are in effect:

Libraries : Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

: Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections : On schedule for the week. No scheduled collections on Fridays.

: On schedule for the week. No scheduled collections on Fridays. Recovery Operations Center Landfill: Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

Closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, and York County): Open regular hours for adoptions Friday and Saturday; reunite lobby open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop-offs.

For more information visit nngov.com.

Norfolk

Government offices will close on Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. This includes the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer, and Norfolk Courthouse.

Lifeguards: Ocean View Beach Park lifeguards are on duty Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lifeguards are not on duty at Sarah Constant Beach Park and Community Beach Park. Beachgoers at these parks swim at their own risk.

Ocean View Beach Park lifeguards are on duty Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lifeguards are not on duty at Sarah Constant Beach Park and Community Beach Park. Beachgoers at these parks swim at their own risk. Trash and recycling: Pickup will occur on Friday, July 3 as scheduled. Special collections must be scheduled by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, for collection on Friday.

Pickup will occur on Friday, July 3 as scheduled. Special collections must be scheduled by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, for collection on Friday. SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station: On Friday, July 3 the SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. – 12:00 noon and will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

For more information, visit norfolk.gov.

Virginia Beach

Most City offices closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day. ​Normal trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky item services for Friday, July 3 will resume.

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED Friday, July 3:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administrative offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be closed Saturday, July 4

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Tidewater Community College – City of Virginia Beach Joint Use Library

Virginia Beach community recreation centers (Bayside, Bow Creek, Kempsville, Seatack, Williams Farm)

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Department

Virginia Beach Public Libraries

The following facilities will be OPEN to the public, Friday, July 3 under the following modified hours:

All Virginia Beach city parks* and park facilities – 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

*Mount Trashmore Park will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

NOTE: There will be no fireworks at Mount Trashmore

*Mount Trashmore Park will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note that tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from tickets.virginiaaquarium.com

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – Noon to 7 p.m.

Virginia Beach community recreation centers (Great Neck and Princess Anne ONLY, open July 3, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

All community recreation centers closed July 4.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Merchants – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitor Information Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing – TBA

Visitor Information Center – Parks Avenue – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitor Information Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – Closed until further notice

For information visit VBgov.com.

Williamsburg

All city offices will be closed on July, 3.

For more information visit williamsburgva.gov.

— —

This list will be updated as more localities announce closures and schedule changes.