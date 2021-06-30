City closings, schedule changes for Fourth of July 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A view of fireworks over the East River as part of the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. This is the first of six July 4 firework displays in locations around the city that are kept secret in an attempt to minimize crowds gathering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, and community centers will be closed on Monday, July 5. The libraries will be closed July 4 and July 5.

Trash and recycling schedules will not change.

Elizabeth City

City offices in Elizabeth City will be closed Monday, July 5.

Gloucester

Gloucester County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 5.

Hampton

The City of Hampton is finalizing its Fourth of July schedule.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for the Independence Day holiday:

County offices:

Closed Monday, July 5

James City County Recreation Center, the Abram Frink Jr. Community Center and all Convenience Centers:

Closed, Sunday, July 4

Garbage Transfer Station:

Closed Sunday, July 4

Libraries:

Closed Sunday-Monday, July 4-5

Courts:

Closed Monday, July 5

Newport News

Newport News’ city offices, libraries, and recovery operation centers will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will, however, be open for adoptions from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 5. Their lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop-offs. They will be closed for adoptions on July 4.

In addition, trash and recycling pickup will not run on July 5. They will be delayed by one day for the entire week.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk is finalizing its its Fourth of July schedule.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, including libraries, museums, and recreation

centers, will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the July 4th holiday.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, July 5, and

all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, July 7.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, July 5.

Trash pickup will continue as scheduled, as well as TFC Recycling’s route, from July 6-9.

Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be closed on Monday, July 5.

Suffolk Transit will not run July 5.

Suffolk parks will be open July 5 but unstaffed.

Click here for more information on closures.

Virginia Beach

City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

The following Virginia Beach facilities, which normally have Sunday hours, will be CLOSED Sunday, July 4:

Virginia Beach community recreation centers (Parks and park facilities will be open regular hours)

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administrative offices

Commonwealth’s Attorney Office

EMS Headquarters and Training Center

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum (Francis Land House and Lynnhaven House are also closed for restoration until further notice)

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Tidewater Community College/City of Virginia Beach Joint Use Library

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Department

Virginia Beach Public Libraries

Voter Registrar’s Office

Waste Management administrative offices and the West Neck Recycling Center

The city has lots planned to celebrate Independence Day and expects a large crowd. Plan accordingly.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg city offices and other buildings — including Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Quarterpath Recreation Center, Williamsburg Regional Library administrative offices in the Stryker Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue — will be closed Monday, July 5.

Waller Mill Park will follow regular operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Williamsburg Library will be closed July 4 and 5.

Garbage will be collected on its normal schedule on Monday and Tuesday.

City bills can be paid at a 24-hour bill drop box at the front of the Municipal Building at 401 Lafayette Street. Payments can also be made online.