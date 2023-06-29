PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re wondering if you can run out to stock up for your 4th of July festivities at your local ABC store on Independence Day, the answer is yes.

All ABC stores in Virginia will open at their normal hours and will close at 6 p.m. on July 4.

Find a location near you, at this link. Select stores also offer curbside pickup or home delivery.

If you decide to celebrate the holiday with an alcohol beverage, Virginia ABC encourages customers to make mindful choices, and have posted resources to help you “sip responsibly.” https://www.abc.virginia.gov/sip-responsibly.