HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Fourth of July marks another holiday where experts say travel volumes will pass pre-pandemic numbers.

AAA projects more than 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for a holiday. The group says most people will be driving and says the worst time to be on the road Friday is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

VDOT says when driving, maintain a safe distance between the car in front of you and make sure to use your turn signals.

For those who are planning to head to the Oceanfront this holiday weekend, VDOT says routes to and from Virginia Beach will most likely be congested on Monday and Tuesday, from mid-morning to evening, especially near the tunnels.

This also means gas stations will be busy. AAA says in Hampton Roads, the average gas price is between $3.31 and $3.45.

Before you hit the road, travel experts urge people to have an Emergency Kit in their car. That could include a flashlight, first aid kit, and emergency car battery cables.

It’s also recommended to get your car checked out by a mechanic to make sure it’s safe to drive if you’re making a far trip