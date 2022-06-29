Many cities and county offices are closing in observance of Independence Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As 4th of July rolls around the corner, many cities and county offices are closing in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Hampton

Hampton City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday.

Trash collection and street sweeping scheduled for Monday will be pushed back to Wednesday, July 6.

Street sweeping scheduled for July 6 will be pushed back to Friday, July 8.

City parks, including Bluebird Gap Farm and Air Power Park, will be open regular hours, as will the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach. The Hamptons and The Woodlands golf courses will be open but will charge holiday rates.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for the July 4 holiday:

County Offices:

Closed Monday, July 4.

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center:

Closed Monday, July 4.

Parks:

All county parks are open year-round

Park Stores and Guest Services Offices:

Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are open Monday, July 4.

Convenience Centers:

Tewning Road, Jolly Pond Road and Toano are closed Monday, July 4.

Garbage Transfer Station:

Closed Monday, July 4.

Curbside Recycling:

One day delay beginning with Monday-Monday’s recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, etc.

Libraries:

Closed Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4.

Courts:

Closed Monday, July 4.

Newport News

City Offices, Libraries & Recreations Centers – closed Monday, July 4

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, July 4. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center – closed Monday, July 4

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – closed for adoptions on Monday, July 4; reunite lobby open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

City government offices, including libraries, and recreation centers in Norfolk, are closed on Monday, July 4. The closures include the Norfolk Courthouse, offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer. Offices reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, July 5.

Community Beach Park (700 E. Ocean View Ave.) lifeguards are on duty from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Sarah Constant Beach Park (300 W. Ocean View Ave.) and Ocean View Beach Park (100 W. Ocean View Ave.) will not have beach guards on duty. Patrons swim at their own risk.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, July 5, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, July 1. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station also is closed on Monday, July 4.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste Mondays – Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers will be

closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of the holiday.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, July 4th, and

all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, July 6th.

View the complete list of Portsmouth City closures, here.

Suffolk

In observance of the July 4th holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022.

Suffolk Public Works Department and TFC Recycling will pick up trash and recycling as scheduled for the period of July 5 – 8.

Suffolk Transit will not operate on Monday, July 4.

All Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will be closed on Monday, July 4.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Curtis Milteer Recreation Center will be closed on Monday, July 4.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed on Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open on Monday, July 4; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed on Monday, July 4.

All Suffolk Public Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Monday, July 4. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. The Chuckatuck Library will reopen on Monday, July 11, at 10 a.m.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4. The airfield and self-service fuel island will remain open. The restaurant will be closed on Monday, July 4.