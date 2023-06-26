HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – City offices will be closed and several services will be impacted by the Independence Day holiday on July 4. The holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, but several offices will be closed Monday as well. Check below to see the changes in your city.

Hampton Roads Transit

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, bus, light rail, base express and paratransit will operate on their Saturday schedule, the ferry will operate on its regular schedule. The Customer Service Call Center, transit center information booths and public access to all administrative facilities (ID badge, Lost & Found, etc.) will be closed. For more information, visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

ABC Stores

All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will open at their normal hours and close at 6 p.m. on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, and libraries will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

The Deep Creek, Indian River, and South Norfolk Community Centers will remain open on July 3 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Summer Blast childcare and will close on July 4. All other community centers will be closed both days.

Trash collections will be moved back one day during the holiday week, as follows:

Tuesday, July 4 collections made on Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 collections made on Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 collections made on Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 collections made on Saturday, July 8

Hampton

City offices in Hampton will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Here’s a look at how some other city services will be impacted by the holiday:

No garbage collection on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday collections will be made on Wednesday, July 5.

No street sweeping on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday’s scheduled sweeping will be done on Friday, July 7.

The following services will be closed on Tuesday, July 4: Yard Waste Site, Landfill, Libraries, Community centers, Neighborhood centers, Fort Monroe Pool, Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, DMV Select, Courts, Peninsula Health District and clinics.

The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center will be closed July 3 and 4.

Newport News

City offices and facilities will be closed on both Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. There will be no garbage, recycling or bulk waste collections on either of those days. See the modified collection schedule below:

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries and recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The closures include the Norfolk Courthouse, Offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer. All offices and facilities will reopen with regular business hours on Wednesday, July 5.

There is no change to the refuse and recycling collection schedule. Requests for bulk waste pickup for Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5, must be received before 3 p.m. Friday, June 30.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth municipal offices, courts, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday.

No trash, recycling or bulk collection on Tuesday, July 4. All Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, July 5.

Recreation Centers and Summer RAYS Summer Camp sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers will be open normal hours on Monday, July 3, and closed on Tuesday, July 4

All Virginia Beach public libraries will be closed Monday, July 3, except the TCC/City Joint-Use Library, which will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All library branches will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices

The Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and Training Center

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Voter Registrar’s Office

Waste Management administrative offices, the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg offices will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. These offices includ the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center. The Waller Mill Park will be open on July 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Garbage collections will follow its regular schedule on Monday and Tuesday, and there is not scheduled recycle collection.

North Carolina

Dare County

All Dare County officers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. This includes the Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard.

The Dare County Public Works Department says they will be no changes to the county’s residential or commercial collection schedule.