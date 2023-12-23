NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Christmas weekend wraps up, many organizations gave away free toys including United We Stand Hampton Roads.

“I usually do it every year. I just like to come out here [to] help the kids because I noticed some families might be less fortunate. It’s hard out here for some parents [and they] might not be able to get the kids toys for the holidays,” said said Klalil Cribb, President for United We Stand Hampton Roads. “It’s the holiday season so it makes me feel good giving back.”

People started lining up near Youngs Park around 9:30 in the morning for the 10 a.m. event.

“As soon as I saw everyone line up, I said come on, lets start passing toys out,” he said. “I’m trying to look out for this particular neighborhood!”

The toys were donated to United We stand Hampton Roads to give out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.

“Any injustice [for example], tenant rights, people getting wrongfully evicted from their apartments. I’m involved in different avenues of activism. This [is] mainly my baby right here, [where] I give back to the community,” he said with his daughter nearby helping him give away toys.

Cribb plans another event with coats, hats and gloves in January.

“This is where I do most of my events. I do my homeless giveaway out here. I set up to give stuff out to the homeless clothes, hygiene, stuff like that,” he said.