Hunt Club Farms hosts their Easter Spring Fling with COVID-19 precautions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hunt Club Farms in Virginia Beach hosted their annual Easter Spring Fling event over the weekend.

At a time when many are wary of going out for big events, the location owner says they’ve taken every precaution to keep folks safe and socially distanced.

“It’s just a great day for families to get outside and enjoy the farm,” said owner Randi Vogel.

For example, on site you could see signs everywhere and employees around to enforce the CDC guidelines.

There were also marked lines and sanitizer stations at every corner.

Outside of their regular activities, they had Easter egg hunts set up for different age groups.

Although it looked different this year, the Easter bunny was available to take pictures with guests.

“For our easter bunny we installed two things of plexiglass so families can take pictures and interact with the bunny but keep apart from the bunny so there was no transmission,” said Vogel.

Vogel says the event was refreshing because the last year has been rough due to lower attendance and staffing issues.

“We had to quarantine people because of covid, we lost our whole staff but we adjusted people can work from home. Gosh, I think we’ve bought 10 thousand masks,” she stated.

Starting Monday, she says they will open during the weekday and the future is looking bright.

“I just think that things are going to be okay, I really think things are going to be okay,” Vogel smiled.

