Huge snow globes in VB Town Center keep Christmas spirit alive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down.

It kept many people in isolation at home, instead of getting out to see family, friends and coworkers. It also prevented many from gathering for the holidays.

But two best friends are taking the time to find joy in the last days of 2020 and maintain a Christmas tradition.

For best friends Tammy Bush and Kathleen Van Patten, the giant snow globes at the heart of Town Center in Virginia Beach are keeping the holiday spirit alive. The duo has many similarities, including a love of Christmas.

“We love it. It is so much fun just to go by all the globes and cross the bridge and make a wish. And sit in the sleigh. This is, like, yeah — fun,” Van Patten said.

These besties both work for the Norfolk public school system and are making the most of this holiday season.

Their goal?

“To show people what we saw and maybe they will come out here. She puts everything on Facebook,” Bush said.

Although Christmas is over, that doesn’t mean the holiday cheer has to end.

For some, these globes also bring back childhood memories.

“Where I’m from in New York, we have carousels. All kinds of carousels in all the parks. This reminds me of home,” Van Patten said.

For Van Patten, it’s is about remembering Christmas past and the loss of loved ones — and starting a new tradition in the present.

“We go out to breakfast to IHOP and then we go to the Christmas Mouse and get a little ornament with my husband’s name on it. And then we get an ornament for my wreath that has my son’s name on it … Eddie. And that’s my tradition, and she has brought joy back into my life her and her family,” Van Patten said.

As this holiday season quickly comes to an end, these two friends are both looking forward to a better Christmas future, and bringing a good end to 2020.

So, for these two best friends, keeping that holiday tradition going has been tough, but proven to be fun.