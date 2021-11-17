Holiday Lights at the Beach is back for 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV 10 and FOX43 are this year’s exclusive media partners for the Holiday Lights at the Beach, a one-of-a-kind holiday event. You get to cruise along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk in your car!

The annual, nautical-themed light display is presented by BayPort Credit Union.

New this year, enjoy shorter lines with timed entry. Purchase your tickets online in advance and choose your selected time slot.

The tradition begins Friday, November 19 this year and continues nightly through January 2, 2022.