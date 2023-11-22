HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season has a ton of festivities coming up from Thanksgiving all the way through the New Year. Here are just some of the many events happening near you this season.

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall Where: Chesapeake City Hall What: Walk around this interactive outdoor wonderland while enjoying baby goats in holiday sweaters, carolers, face painting, holiday-themed food trucks, and more! When: November 23, 2023 – January 2, 2024. 6-9 p.m. How much: Free and open to the public



Hampton

Holiday Wonder Walk Where: Hampton Coliseum What: Walk along Hampton’s Waterwalk Trail as it is lit up for the holidays. When: Dec. 23, 5-8 p.m. How much: Free

Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration Where: Mary W. Jackson Community Center, 231 Lincoln Street What: The Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration will bring families together while giving children 12 and under the opportunity to take a picture with Santa, receive a toy, and enjoy festive activities and music. This is a toy giveaway for children 12 and under. Toy donations are accepted. Online registration is required at www.hampton.gov/register When: Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. How much: Toy donations accepted.

7th Annual 249 Ninja Toy Drive & Food Giveaway Where: Phoebus High School, 100 Ireland Street What: This event was started in the back room at North Phoebus Community Center and has grown into one of the largest holiday events on the Peninsula. The tradition continues this year with games, food, a live DJ, raffles, gift giveaways and much more. When: Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bowman’s Soul in the Wall Coat & Sock Drive Where: Bowman’s Soul-N-the-Wall, 1899 Armistead Avenue What: Drop off your gently used or new coats and socks at Bowman’s Soul-N-the Wall between November 20-December 20. On Christmas morning, the restaurant will be feeding those in need. Additionally, Bowman’s will be doing a canned food drive in January to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank. For more information on these efforts, please call (757)826-7685. When: Nov. 20 through Dec. 20, 2023



Newport News

Celebration in Lights Where: Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave What: Join Celebration in Lights for its 30th season. The park will be lit up with over a million individual lights. There will be new displays, and features. When: 5:30-10 p.m. from November 23 through Jan. 1, 2023 How much: $15 per car on weeknights (Monday – Thursday), $18 per car on weekends (Friday – Sunday), $85 per bus any night. Advanced purchase tickets are available for a discounted rate.

Lights at the Fountain Where: City Center at Oyster Point What: Sponsored by Ferguson, Lights at the Fountain sets the scene for the perfect holiday stroll around City Center’s five-acre fountain plaza. When: Nightly Light Show: Dec. 2 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Holiday Tree Lighting & Festivities: Dec. 2, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free admission, free parking

ARTech Lights Where: Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center What: The city’s popular light show in the Southeast Community has a new home at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. ARTech Lights includes seasonal décor and an animated light and sound show that plays every half hour on the holiday tree from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Special Event: Dec. 9, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free admission, free parking

Other special holiday events in Newport News: Dec. 8, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Holiday Frost at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center; free admission, but online registration is requested. Dec. 9, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Homemade Holiday Jazzle at Pearl Bailey Library Dec. 9, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Hilton Village Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Parade at Hilton Village (Warwick Boulevard and Main Street historic area) Dec. 9, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.: A Hip Hop Holiday Carol at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance online.



For a complete listing of holiday experiences in the city, visit the Newport News Tourism website.

Norfolk

The Norfolk Botanical Gardens Annual Garden of Lights Where: Norfolk Botanical Gardens, 6700 Azalea Garden Rd What: This walking event takes you through an immersive experience through the garden, with over a million twinkling lights. When: Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. How much: On Premium nights, $25 per adult and $15 per child; On Value Nights, $20 per adult and $12 child. Special rates for members and military. Walk-up tickets are an additional $5.

Elf Door Discovery Where: Downtown Norfolk What: One hundred elf doors have appeared in downtown! Enjoy the elf door scavenger hunt around the area. Find the festive colorful doors near restaurants, parks, and more. These doors are even at WinterFest on the Wisconsin. Recommended as a day time activity as the doors are not lit up. When: Through the holiday season. How much: Free and open to the public.

10th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Market Where: Downtown Norfolk Waterfront What: Welcome the holiday season with a visit from Santa while you shop from local artisans and cozy up to the Yule Log Bonfire with a seasonal cocktail or warm beverage. Enjoy a live ice carving demonstration from Chisel & Shaker, hot chocolate & whiskey tastings, and family friendly entertainment in a beautiful, snowy winter wonderland. The Sensory Inclusive Zone offers a dedicated, staffed area for families with special needs wanting a break from the noise, action, and crowds. When: Saturday, December 2, 2023, from noon until 8 p.m. How much: Free. For more information or to make an online donation, visit https://bit.ly/23YuleLogDrive.

Holiday Events at the MacArthur Memorial Where: MacArthur Memorial, 198 Bank Street, Norfolk, VA 23510 What: On Dec. 9, the MacArthur Memorial in downtown Norfolk will host free, family-friendly activities and an onsite Toys for Tots toy drive from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come celebrate the holiday season while helping to support our local military families! Guests interested in meeting Santa must register in advance for a time slot When: December 9, 2023 How much: Free.



Portsmouth

Click here for full details on “Holidays in Portsmouth” happenings

Winter Wonderland – The Coleman Nursery Collection Where: Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, 400 High Street What: Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Nursery Collection offers a nostalgic, holiday-themed visual treat for young and old alike. Come visit the animated scenes of Christmas trees and lights, ice skaters, children sledding, little people, children from around the world, a Victorian chalet, caroling villagers and more. When: November 24 through December 31, 2023 How much: $3 admission

Snow Wonders Where: Children’s Museum of Virginia, 221 High Street What: Snow will fall from the sky, music will fill the air, and we hope that it brings nostalgic memories of the past. Enjoy this magical holiday experience! Join us on the Middle Street Mall outside the Children’s Museum of Virginia for this fantastic holiday event. When: Every Saturday at 6 p.m. from November 25 until December 30, 2023. How much: FREE

Holiday Nights at City Park Where: Portsmouth City Park, Cpl J M Williams Ave. What: New this year! Take a train ride aboard the Pokey Smokey to see the holiday lights! Food vendors, an illuminated playground, and holiday activities are also available. Check out some of the Coleman Collection pieces not displayed at the Winter Wonderland exhibit. 3 and over pay $2 for the train ride. When: Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. How much: $2 train ride for anyone 3 and older.



Suffolk

Festival of Lights Where: Sleepy Hole Park. 4616 Sleepy Hole Rd. What: Each night the lights will burn brightly beginning at 5 p.m. and will glow until 9 p.m. When: Nov. 24-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-25, Dec. 28-31 How much: Free and open to the public



Virginia Beach

Snowglobe Spectacular Where: Town Center What: Illumination of the Town Center Christmas tree, free hot chocolate and arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in holiday sleigh When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23. At least 15 magical snowglobes will be displayed around Town Center. On Dec. 1, Illumination of the Town Center Christmas tree from 6-7 p.m., free hot chocolate and arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in holiday sleigh How much: Free



Holiday Lights at the Beach Where: Virginia Beach Boardwalk, starts at 21st street What: Car only lighted, festive display on the boardwalk to celebrate the holiday season. Enjoy holiday music and light displays. When: Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, from 5:30-10 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Friday – Sunday) How much: $25 for personal vehicles. Take a look online for more prices and to register.



Williamsburg

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Where: Busch Gardens, located at 1 Busch Gardens Blvd What: Busch Gardens will transform into a Christmas Town with over ten million lights, holiday performances and skating shows, and more. Guests can participate in a holiday scavenger hunt, meals with Santa, holiday shopping, and other festive treats. When: Select days from Nov. 10 to Jan. 7 How much: Take a look at Busch Gardens for ticket information.

Christmastide in Virginia at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown Where: Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Rd; American Revolution Museum, 200 Water St, Yorktown What: Take a look at 17th and 18th century Christmas traditions at the Jamestown settlement and American Revolution Museum. When: Open Dec. 16-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. How much: Access is included with museum admission. Combined ticket for both museums is $30 for adults and $15 for 6-12. Tickets for Jamestown Settlement is $18 per adult and $9 per children ages 6-12, and to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, $18 per adult and $9 per children ages 6-12.



Elizabeth City, NC

Dances Bay Christmas Light Show Where: 112 Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City, NC When: Nov. 23-Jan. 1 from 5-10 p.m. What: It is a drive-through based light show featuring over 30 neighboring residences that decorate. How much: Free and open to the public



Turkey Trot Where: Waterfront Park What: Runners of all skill levels are invited to join in and make a difference in the lives of children served by Kids First Child Advocacy Center. Teams or individuals welcomed. All proceeds from the race will directly support the center’s mission to provide comprehensive, coordinated, and compassionate services to child abuse victims and their families. When: Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. How much: $20-35

