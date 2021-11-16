Hampton’s Marching Force playing in 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Marching Force will perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was scheduled to perform last year, but the parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

Hampton was just one of nine bands selected out of more than 100 applicants for the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, on NBC (WAVY), Telemundo and Peacock.

They had to practice online for a good chunk of the pandemic, but were able to make due and are excited for the opportunity to be on the big stage.

“In a normal year, preparing a band for the Macy’s Parade is stressful and daunting. To do so in the midst of a global pandemic—the challenge is insurmountable. Despite that, we are prepared to not only meet that challenge head-on, but to also excel and make our Hampton University family proud. It is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff, through the support of our fellow faculty and administrators under Dr. Harvey’s unwavering leadership and commitment to excellence.”

The Marching Force is no stranger to the bright lights. They played in the 2020 Rome New Year’s Day Parade in Italy and the drumline performed at the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. They’ve also performed at the Honda Battle of the Bands in Atlanta and former President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

“The Marching Force is an elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who are academically accomplished. This opportunity will allow Hampton University to once again shine on the world-wide stage in front of the millions in attendance and others watching from across the globe,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Jones, The Marching Force continues to uphold THE Standard of Excellence as being one of the best marching bands in the nation.”