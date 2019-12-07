Hampton Roads sailors to send off Gold Star families for annual Snowball Express trip

U.S. service members escort Gold Star families during the Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport, Va., Dec. 9, 2017. Gold Star families traveled to Dallas on a four-day, all-expenses paid trip to thank them for their family member’s sacrifice. (Photo courtesy: Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs, JEB Langley-Eustis)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy sailors from around Hampton Roads will volunteer Saturday to send off Gold Star families for an annual holiday trip.

The trip, called the Snowball Express, is sponsored by the Gary Sinse Foundation and serves the children of fallen military members. The event happens around the holidays, as those times can be difficult for families who have lost their loved ones.

This year, Gold Star families are traveling to Disney World from Saturday, Dec. 7 to Dec. 11.

The local sailors will send off the families by showing their support as the group embarks from Norfolk on their annual trip.

“The children and [parents/guardians] that are participating in Snowball are often moved to tears when they see the love and support from hundreds of Sailors that have shown up to see them off and welcome them home,” said Melissa Black, Gold Star coordinator for Naval Station Norfolk. “What an honor and privilege it is for me to be witness to this beautiful expression of love and compassion.”

More than 1,750 Gold Star families travel for the Snowball Express each year.