Hampton Roads New Year’s Event Event Guide | 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the new year just around the corner, Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are gearing up with a series of events to ring in 2022.

WAVY.com has compiled a list of some of the bigger local events planned for New Year’s Eve. You can view additional holiday offerings on our Living Local events calendar.

Chesapeake

Speakeasy NYE Party | 845 S Battlefield Blvd Get dolled up and ring in 2022 at Chesapeake’s Big Ugly Brewing. Event tickets will include catered BBQ, drink tickets and a live DJ. Date: Dec. 31 8 p.m. to Jan. 1 2 a.m. Costs: $75 per person

| 845 S Battlefield Blvd

Newport News

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration | 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd Ring in the Noon Year 2022 at the Virginia Living Museum. The event will feature countdown science demonstrations, experiments and crafts. Date: Dec. 31 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costs: $14.95 to $21.95, including for members

| 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd

Norfolk

Granby Theater New Year’s Eve Party | 421 Granby St The 15th annual event at The Granby Theater will feature a Gatsby theme, as well as light shows, CO2 blasters and more. Date: Dec. 31 8 p.m. to Jan. 1 2 a.m. Costs: $40 – $650

| 421 Granby St Ring in 2022 at The Main! | 100 East Main Street The event will take place throughout the Hilton on Main Street in Norfolk. Guests can expect a ballroom party, live performances and a balloon drop. Date: Dec. 31 8 p.m. to Jan. 1 2 a.m. Costs: $75

| 100 East Main Street New Year’s Barcade Bash | 258 Granby Street Ring in 2022 at Circuit Social with free gameplay, champagne and duckpin bowling. Date: Dec. 31 10 p.m. to Jan. 1 1 a.m. Costs: Free admission, free gameplay, $3 Duckpin Bowling from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

| 258 Granby Street Waterside District’s NYE Live! | 333 Waterside Dr Ring in 2022 along the Norfolk waterfront with live music and entertainment, food buffets, bull riding and more. Date: Dec. 31 8 p.m. to Jan. 1 2 a.m. Costs: $75 – $150

| 333 Waterside Dr

Outer Banks

Midnight Magic in Manteo | 407 Budleigh Street Celebrate New Year’s Eve family-style on the waterfront in downtown Manteo with live music, kid’s zone with fun games and activities and fireworks. Date: Dec. 31 starting at 6 p.m. Costs: Free and open to the public

| 407 Budleigh Street

Portsmouth

Countdown to Noon | 221 High Street Ring in the new year before bedtime by celebrating Countdown to Noon with a glittery ball drop and fun activities at the Children’s Museum of Virginia Date: Dec. 31 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costs: Free and open to the public

| 221 High Street

Virginia Beach

Last Night on the Town | 222 Central Park Avenue Virginia Beach Town Center will once again host their New Year’s Eve celebration ‘Last Night on the Town.’ The event will feature an illuminated dance floor, DJs, live music and the beach ball drop at midnight. Date: Dec. 31 6 p.m. to Jan. 1 12:15 a.m. Costs: Free and open to the public, VIP tickets are $165 per person and $308 per couple

| 222 Central Park Avenue Crush 2022 | 415 Atlantic Avenue Waterman’s, Chix, and The Shack are ready to CRUSH their way into 2022 and are offering drinks, snacks and DJs at all three locations. The event is for those 21 and up. Date: Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. Costs: $85 per person, includes five drinks, free snacks, a midnight Orange Crush toast and access to all three event locations.

| 415 Atlantic Avenue

Williamsburg

Bobby BlackHat New Year’s Eve Blues Spectacular | 301 S Nassau St The family friendly event will take place on The Lawn at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg and will feature live music and entertainment. Date: Dec. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Costs: $25 – $35

| 301 S Nassau St