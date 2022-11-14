HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The 2022 holiday season has begun in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
Additional holiday events can be found at the Living Local events calendar. If you see an event we missed, email us at webdesk@wavy.com.
Chesapeake
- Deck the Hall
- Where: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Rd
- What: A dazzling winter wonderland is coming to Chesapeake City Hall. Gather your family to experience this drive-thru light display from the comfort of your car.
- When: Thursday, November 24, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2022; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: The event is free and open to the public.
- Fa La La Land
- Where: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Rd
- What: Walk around this outdoor wonderland while enjoying carolers, face paintings, baby goats in holiday sweaters, live snow globe, holiday-themed food trucks, holiday movie characters, and more!
- When: December 10 and 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- How much: The event is free and open to the public.
- Chesapeake Holiday Market Extravaganza
- Where: Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier PKWY S
- What: Still need time to finish up your holiday shopping? Join local vendors at the Chesapeake Holiday Market Extravaganza to for unique crafts, giveaways, holiday music, pictures with Santa, and more.
- When: Opens Friday, November 18. Take a look at Facebook for specific dates.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade
- Where: Starts on Mt. Pleasant Road and Battlefield Boulevard and wind its way to City Hall.
- What: The 39th annual parade will have the them “Lights, Camera, Christmas!”. Road closures will start around 4 p.m. to about 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.
- When: December 3 at 6 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
Elizabeth City
- Elizabeth City Downtown Illumination
- Where: Pasquotank County Courthouse, 206 East Main Street
- What: Join the community for caroling, hot cocoa, and more in celebration of turning on the downtown holiday lights.
- When: Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Lighted Boat Parade
- Where: Mariners’ Wharf Parade, 202 S Water Street
- What: Skiffs, sailboats, and pontoon boats with lights galore and crews of costumed holiday characters circle the waterfront for a cheering audience watching from land with joyful holiday background music.
- When: Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- First Friday Christmas ArtWalk
- Where: Arts of the Albemarle, 516 E Main Street
- What: Enjoy artwork, artist demos, and live music around downtown Elizabeth City as the streets come alive with the monthly ArtWalk celebration! The event will feature Christmas sales, Christmas gifts, and Santa Claus.
- When: Friday, December 2 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Christmas Parade
- Where: Downtown Elizabeth City, Main Street
- What: Elizabeth City trucks, floats, motorcycles, tractors, sleighs, firetrucks, wagons and 4x4s will gather for the Annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”.
- When: Saturday, December 3 at 5:30 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
Hampton
- Whimsical Wonderland
- Where: Hampton Coliseum
- What: Coliseum Central is turning the Hampton Coliseum into a Whimsical Winter Wonderland. This FREE, festive celebration will include fun for the whole family. The Sentara Main Stage will feature shows by aerialists, jugglers, and illusionists. Four holiday-themed areas with coordinating backdrops, props and displays will provide ample opportunities for photos. In addition, there will be roaming characters and stilt walkers, a variety of photo booths, face painting, balloon and glitter tattoo artists, and carnival-style games.
- When: November 19 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: FREE
- Holiday Wonder Walk
- Where: Hampton Coliseum parking lot, 1000 Coliseum Drive
- What: Walk along Hampton’s Waterwalk Trail as it is lit up for the holidays.
- When: December 19 – 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland
- Where: Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive
- What: Holiday cirque-style show. According to the press release it is a “musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.”
- When: Sunday, December 11 at 7 p.m.
- How much: Tickets range from $45 to $129 for VIP
Nags Head
- Kites with Lights
- Where: Jockey’s Ridge State Park, 300 W Carolista Drive
- What: This event features 19 to 30 foot kites “decked out in the spirit of the holiday season”. At 5pm, watch as the Jockey’s Ridge State Park Solar Christmas Tree is lit on the dunes.
- When: Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Christmas on the North End
- Where: Island Farm 1140 N. US Hwy 64, Manteo
- What: It is an event focusing on historical holiday traditions in Roanoke Island. Visit as the home is decorated for the holidays. There will be activities like candle making and grapevine wreath making.
- When: December 1-3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- How much: $10 for those ages 4 and older; it is free for children 3 and under.
Newport News
- Celebration in Lights
- Where: Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave
- What: Join Celebration in Lights for its 30th season. The park will be lit up with over a million individual lights. There will be new displays, and features.
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from November 24 through January 1, 2023
- How much: $12 per car on weeknights (Monday – Thursday), $15 per car on weekends (Friday – Sunday), $75 per bus any night. Advanced purchase tickets are available for a discounted rate.
- Holiday Light Stroll
- Where: Newport News City Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave
- What: Visit the park for a one night only, charity walk, at a leisurely pace through the Celebration in Lights display. Tickets are on sale now. 100% of all proceeds benefit the Center for Child & Family Services.
- When: Tuesday, November 22 from 5-7 p.m. and 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- How much: $13.50 plus fees for a single admission. Children 2 and under are free. 4 Pack admission available at a discounted rate per person.
- Wonderfest
- Where: Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 65 Saunders Road
- What: A holiday event for all for shopping, eating, music, and holiday fun. The event will have a shopping raffle and more fun.
- When: Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- How much: Free to the public. Items available for purchase.
- Lights at the Fountain
- Where: City Center at Oyster Point, 701 Town Center Drive
- What: Holiday lights show that plays every half hour during the holiday season. Begins December 3 with a holiday tree lighting.
- When: Begins December 3 and goes until January 1, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- How much: The event is free and open to the public.
- ARTech Lights
- Where: Brooks Crossing, 550 30th Street
- What: This holiday event will run all season long. The event will feature “tech-nitivities”, games, a silent disco, photo booth, a skating rink, and more.
- When: December 3 through January 1, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A special event will be held December 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- How much: The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.
- Holiday Pops!
- Where: Ferguson Center, 1 Avenue of the Arts
- What: Holiday Pops by the Virginia Symphony and special guests. there will be carols and seasonal songs.
- When: December 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- How much: Prices start at $25 and vary by seat.
Norfolk
- WinterFest 2022 on the Wisconsin
- Where: Nauticus and The Battleship Wisconsin, One Waterside Drive
- What: The Nauticus’ WinterFest on the Wisconsin is returning this year will new features and two new nightly shows. There will be treats and gifts available, and over one million lights.
- When: Wednesday, November 9 through Sunday, January 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- How much: $16.50 for adults and $14.50 for children. Discounted prices are available for members.
- 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade
- Where: Streets of downtown Norfolk
- What: Annual parade is back with the theme “Holiday Magic”. There will be pre-parade entertainment. The parade will feature, music, bands, floats, Santa, and more.
- When: Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.
- How much: Free and open to the public.
- 8th Annual Great Hot Cocoa War
- Where: Downtown Norfolk
- What: Hot Chocolate contest in downtown Norfolk. Find out who has the best hot cocoa this season. Starting on November 19 you can vote online here.
- When: Saturday, November 19 through November 26
- How much: $2 per 4 oz pour of hot chocolate
- The Norfolk Botanical Gardens Annual Garden of Lights
- Where: Norfolk Botanical Gardens, 6700 Azalea Garden Rd
- What: This walking event takes you through an immersive experience through the garden, with over a million twinkling lights.
- When: Friday, November 11 through Sunday, January 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- How much: On Premium nights, $25 per adult and $15 per child; On Value Nights, $18 per adult and $12 child. Special rates for members and military. Walk-up tickets are an additional $5.
- Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace
- Where: Downtown Norfolk, Town Point Park, 113 Waterside Drive
- What: It’s the 9th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace is back with tons of shopping options from local vendors, seasonal cocktails and beverages, and family-friendly entertainment.
- When: Saturday, December 3 at 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- How much: The event is free and open to the public. Items available for purchase.
- Mistletoe Market
- Where: Wells Theatre, 108 E Tazewell St
- What: Market open during the Grand Illumination Parade. It will have local artisans for your Christmas shopping and pictures with Santa will be available.
- When: Saturday, November 19 from 4 p.m. until the parade ends. Santa will be available until 6 p.m. before the parade starts.
- How much: Free event with items for purchase.
- Miracle on Waterside Drive: A Holiday Pop Up Bar
- Where: 333 Waterside Drive
- What: Seasonal pop up bar at the Waterside District. It will have holiday-inspired cocktails and festive decor.
- When: Opens Saturday, November 19 and runs until January 1, 2023. Limited reservations are available. On weekdays, it will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. On weekends, it will be available 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- How much: Pay per items at the bar.
- Sail Nauticus Lighted Boat Parade
- Where: Nauticus, 1 Waterside Drive
- What: Lighted boat parade on the Elizabeth River hosted by Sail Nauticus.
- When: Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
- How much: Free and open to the public.
- Holiday Pops!
- Where: Chrysler Hall, 215 St Pauls Blvd
- What: Holiday Pops by the Virginia Symphony and special guests. there will be carols and seasonal songs.
- When: December 9 at 7:30 p.m.
- How much: Prices start at $25 and vary by seat.
Portsmouth
- Olde Towne Holiday Open House & Crafters’ Market
- Where: High Street Corridor
- What: Start the holiday season in Portsmouth with a holiday tree lighting, Tidewater Winds Quartet Concert, carolers, and more.
- When: Friday, November 18 from 4 – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free and open to the public. Items available for purchase.
- Winter Wonderland
- Where: Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, 400 High Street
- What: Visit the Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Nursery Collection in Portsmouth, which is back after 2 years.
- When: Starts Friday, November 25. Open Thursdays through Saturdays, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Christmas eve & New Years Eve, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- How much: $3 per person
- Olde Towne Music Festival
- Where: High Street corridor
- What: This event began in 1998 and continues in the holiday season in Portsmouth. Listen to holiday music and enjoy local shops and restaurants.
- When: Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- How much: $3 per person
Suffolk
- Grand Illumination
- Where: Market Park, 326 N. Main Street
- What: The light on the 32-foot tree will turn on in this Grand Illumination Ceremony in downtown Suffolk. Santa will be there to celebrate. Enjoy music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, and family-friendly crafts and a puppet show.
- When: Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Festival of Lights
- Where: Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road
- What: Drive through light display with over 35,000 bulbs.
- When: November 25 to December 30, from 5:30 pm. to 9:30 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.
- How much: Free and open to the public.
- Suffolk Holiday Parade: “Home for The Holidays”
- Where: Downtown Suffolk
- What: This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Holiday”.
- When: Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m.
- How much: Free and open to the public.
Virginia Beach
- Holiday Lights at the Beach
- Where: Virginia Beach Boardwalk, starts at 21st street
- What: Car only lighted, festive display on the boardwalk to celebrate the holiday season. Enjoy holiday music and light displays.
- When: Friday, November 18 through January 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Friday – Sunday)
- How much: $25 for personal vehicles. Take a look online for more prices and to register.
- Holiday Parade at the Beach
- More information to come.
- When: Saturday, December 3
- The Lights of Christmas
- Where: Virginia Beach KOA,1240 General Booth Boulevard
- What: Drive through Christmas light show. There is also a Christmas village with vendors and food trucks.
- When: November 25 – January 1, 2023 from 5-10 p.m. daily, and 5-11p.m. Friday and Saturday
- How much: $30 for general vehicle admission. Check online for other prices and to purchase tickets.
- 41st Annual Virginia Beach Christmas Market
- Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street
- What: 175 fine artisans and crafters from more than 20 states join together for the Christmas Market.
- When: November 25-27, on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10a.m. to 5 p.m.
- How much: $8 per person; $2 for children 6-12; Free for children under 6
- Holiday Bike Night
- Where: Virginia Beach Boardwalk, starting at 2nd street
- What: A free first look at the light display at the beach. Before the boardwalk opens up to cars, check it out on a bike.
- When: Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also, visit for the bike night finale on January 1.
- How much: Free and open to the public.
- Holiday Pops!
- Where: Sandler Center, 201 Market Street
- What: Holiday Pops by the Virginia Symphony and special guests. there will be carols and seasonal songs.
- When: December 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- How much: Prices start at $25 and vary by seat.
Greater Williamsburg
- Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Where: Market Square, in front of the courthouse steps
- What: An event lighting the community Christmas tree, a 40-foot spruce that has over 7,500 lights. Enjoy a reading of The Night Before Christmas, hear about the first Christmas tree in Virginia, and sing Christmas carols.
- When: Thursday, December 1 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- How much: This event is free and open to the public.
- Colonial Williamsburg Grand Illumination Weekends
- Where: Governor’s Palace, and the Capitol
- What: Enjoy holiday traditions of Williamsburg in the illumination weekend celebrations. There will be fireworks and musical performances.
- When: December 3, 10, and 17 from 5 p.m.– 7:00 p.m
- How much: Free and open to the public.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens
- Where: Busch Gardens, located at 1 Busch Gardens Blvd
- What: Busch Gardens will transform into a Christmas Town with over ten million lights, holiday performances and skating shows, and more. Guests can participate in a holiday scavenger hunt, meals with Santa, holiday shopping, and other festive treats.
- When: Select days from November 11 to January 8, 2023
- How much: Take a look at Busch Gardens for ticket information.
- Christmastide in Virginia at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
- Where: Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Rd; American Revolution Museum, 200 Water St, Yorktown
- What: Take a look at 17th and 18th century Christmas traditions at the Jamestown settlement and American Revolution Museum.
- When: Open December 18-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- How much: Access is included with museum admission. Tickets for Jamestown Settlement is $18 per adult and $9 per children ages 6-12, and to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, $18 per adult and $9 per children ages 6-12.