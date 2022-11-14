HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The 2022 holiday season has begun in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall Where: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Rd What: A dazzling winter wonderland is coming to Chesapeake City Hall. Gather your family to experience this drive-thru light display from the comfort of your car. When: Thursday, November 24, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2022; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: The event is free and open to the public.

Fa La La Land Where: Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Rd What: Walk around this outdoor wonderland while enjoying carolers, face paintings, baby goats in holiday sweaters, live snow globe, holiday-themed food trucks, holiday movie characters, and more! When: December 10 and 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. How much: The event is free and open to the public.

Chesapeake Holiday Market Extravaganza Where: Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier PKWY S What: Still need time to finish up your holiday shopping? Join local vendors at the Chesapeake Holiday Market Extravaganza to for unique crafts, giveaways, holiday music, pictures with Santa, and more. When: Opens Friday, November 18. Take a look at Facebook for specific dates. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade Where: Starts on Mt. Pleasant Road and Battlefield Boulevard and wind its way to City Hall. What: The 39th annual parade will have the them “Lights, Camera, Christmas!”. Road closures will start around 4 p.m. to about 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. When: December 3 at 6 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.



Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Downtown Illumination Where: Pasquotank County Courthouse, 206 East Main Street What: Join the community for caroling, hot cocoa, and more in celebration of turning on the downtown holiday lights. When: Friday, November 25 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Lighted Boat Parade Where: Mariners’ Wharf Parade, 202 S Water Street What: Skiffs, sailboats, and pontoon boats with lights galore and crews of costumed holiday characters circle the waterfront for a cheering audience watching from land with joyful holiday background music. When: Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

First Friday Christmas ArtWalk Where: Arts of the Albemarle, 516 E Main Street What: Enjoy artwork, artist demos, and live music around downtown Elizabeth City as the streets come alive with the monthly ArtWalk celebration! The event will feature Christmas sales, Christmas gifts, and Santa Claus. When: Friday, December 2 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Christmas Parade Where: Downtown Elizabeth City, Main Street What: Elizabeth City trucks, floats, motorcycles, tractors, sleighs, firetrucks, wagons and 4x4s will gather for the Annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”. When: Saturday, December 3 at 5:30 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.



Hampton

Whimsical Wonderland Where: Hampton Coliseum What: Coliseum Central is turning the Hampton Coliseum into a Whimsical Winter Wonderland. This FREE , festive celebration will include fun for the whole family. The Sentara Main Stage will feature shows by aerialists, jugglers, and illusionists. Four holiday-themed areas with coordinating backdrops, props and displays will provide ample opportunities for photos. In addition, there will be roaming characters and stilt walkers, a variety of photo booths, face painting, balloon and glitter tattoo artists, and carnival-style games. When: November 19 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: FREE

Holiday Wonder Walk Where: Hampton Coliseum parking lot, 1000 Coliseum Drive What: Walk along Hampton’s Waterwalk Trail as it is lit up for the holidays. When: December 19 – 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland Where: Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive What: Holiday cirque-style show. According to the press release it is a “musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.” When: Sunday, December 11 at 7 p.m. How much: Tickets range from $45 to $129 for VIP



Nags Head

Kites with Lights Where: Jockey’s Ridge State Park, 300 W Carolista Drive What: This event features 19 to 30 foot kites “decked out in the spirit of the holiday season”. At 5pm, watch as the Jockey’s Ridge State Park Solar Christmas Tree is lit on the dunes. When: Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Christmas on the North End Where: Island Farm 1140 N. US Hwy 64, Manteo What: It is an event focusing on historical holiday traditions in Roanoke Island. Visit as the home is decorated for the holidays. There will be activities like candle making and grapevine wreath making. When: December 1-3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. How much: $10 for those ages 4 and older; it is free for children 3 and under.



Newport News

Celebration in Lights Where: Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave What: Join Celebration in Lights for its 30th season. The park will be lit up with over a million individual lights. There will be new displays, and features. When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from November 24 through January 1, 2023 How much: $12 per car on weeknights (Monday – Thursday), $15 per car on weekends (Friday – Sunday), $75 per bus any night. Advanced purchase tickets are available for a discounted rate.

Holiday Light Stroll Where: Newport News City Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave What: Visit the park for a one night only, charity walk, at a leisurely pace through the Celebration in Lights display. Tickets are on sale now. 100% of all proceeds benefit the Center for Child & Family Services. When: Tuesday, November 22 from 5-7 p.m. and 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. How much: $13.50 plus fees for a single admission. Children 2 and under are free. 4 Pack admission available at a discounted rate per person.

Wonderfest Where: Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 65 Saunders Road What: A holiday event for all for shopping, eating, music, and holiday fun. The event will have a shopping raffle and more fun. When: Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. How much: Free to the public. Items available for purchase.

Lights at the Fountain Where: City Center at Oyster Point, 701 Town Center Drive What: Holiday lights show that plays every half hour during the holiday season. Begins December 3 with a holiday tree lighting. When: Begins December 3 and goes until January 1, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. How much: The event is free and open to the public.

ARTech Lights Where: Brooks Crossing, 550 30th Street What: This holiday event will run all season long. The event will feature “tech-nitivities”, games, a silent disco, photo booth, a skating rink, and more. When: December 3 through January 1, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A special event will be held December 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. How much: The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Holiday Pops! Where: Ferguson Center, 1 Avenue of the Arts What: Holiday Pops by the Virginia Symphony and special guests. there will be carols and seasonal songs. When: December 8 at 7:30 p.m. How much: Prices start at $25 and vary by seat.



Norfolk

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Holiday Open House & Crafters’ Market Where: High Street Corridor What: Start the holiday season in Portsmouth with a holiday tree lighting, Tidewater Winds Quartet Concert, carolers, and more. When: Friday, November 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. How much: Free and open to the public. Items available for purchase.

Winter Wonderland Where: Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, 400 High Street What: Visit the Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Nursery Collection in Portsmouth, which is back after 2 years. When: Starts Friday, November 25. Open Thursdays through Saturdays, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Christmas eve & New Years Eve, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. How much: $3 per person

Olde Towne Music Festival Where: High Street corridor What: This event began in 1998 and continues in the holiday season in Portsmouth. Listen to holiday music and enjoy local shops and restaurants. When: Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. How much: $3 per person



Suffolk

Grand Illumination Where: Market Park, 326 N. Main Street What: The light on the 32-foot tree will turn on in this Grand Illumination Ceremony in downtown Suffolk. Santa will be there to celebrate. Enjoy music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, and family-friendly crafts and a puppet show. When: Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. How much: This event is free and open to the public.

Festival of Lights Where: Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road What: Drive through light display with over 35,000 bulbs. When: November 25 to December 30, from 5:30 pm. to 9:30 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. How much: Free and open to the public.

Suffolk Holiday Parade: “Home for The Holidays” Where: Downtown Suffolk What: This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Holiday”. When: Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. How much: Free and open to the public.



Virginia Beach

Holiday Lights at the Beach Where: Virginia Beach Boardwalk, starts at 21st street What: Car only lighted, festive display on the boardwalk to celebrate the holiday season. Enjoy holiday music and light displays. When: Friday, November 18 through January 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Friday – Sunday) How much: $25 for personal vehicles. Take a look online for more prices and to register.

Holiday Parade at the Beach More information to come. When: Saturday, December 3

The Lights of Christmas Where: Virginia Beach KOA,1240 General Booth Boulevard What: Drive through Christmas light show. There is also a Christmas village with vendors and food trucks. When: November 25 – January 1, 2023 from 5-10 p.m. daily, and 5-11p.m. Friday and Saturday How much: $30 for general vehicle admission. Check online for other prices and to purchase tickets.

41st Annual Virginia Beach Christmas Market Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street What: 175 fine artisans and crafters from more than 20 states join together for the Christmas Market. When: November 25-27, on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10a.m. to 5 p.m. How much: $8 per person; $2 for children 6-12; Free for children under 6

Holiday Bike Night Where : Virginia Beach Boardwalk, starting at 2nd street What: A free first look at the light display at the beach. Before the boardwalk opens up to cars, check it out on a bike. When: Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also, visit for the bike night finale on January 1. How much: Free and open to the public.

Holiday Pops! Where: Sandler Center, 201 Market Street What: Holiday Pops by the Virginia Symphony and special guests. there will be carols and seasonal songs. When: December 11 at 7:30 p.m. How much: Prices start at $25 and vary by seat.



