Hampton Roads closures for Christmas and New Year’s

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season around the corner, select city services will be closing early or closed altogether for Christmas and New Year’s.

The list below reflects closures throughout Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake

City Offices and libraries will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 as well as Jan. 1.

Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

No trash collection on Friday, Dec. 25. Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 26.

No Collection on Friday, Jan. 1. Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Chesapeake Visitor Center, Rokeby, and community centers are closed on Dec. 24, 25, and Jan. 1.

Clerks Office and Circuit Court are closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Hampton

City Offices and libraries will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 as well as Jan. 1.

Hampton City Schools’ Christmas break runs from Wednesday, Dec. 23 until Friday, Jan. 1.

Isle of Wight

County offices are closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

All recycling sites close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

All recycling sites will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter is closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Newport News

City Offices and libraries will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 as well as Jan. 1.

Newport News Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Garbage, recycling, and bulk waste collections will resume as scheduled; no change in collection schedule for the week of Dec. 21 or the week of Dec. 28.

Recovery Operations Center (landfill) will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26. The landfill will also be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan 2.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will be open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 for adoptions and closed on Dec. 25 and Jan 1. The reunite lobby is open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

City offices are closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Norfolk Criminal Justice Services is closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Trash collection will resume as scheduled on Dec. 24. Trash will not be collected on Dec. 25. Friday’s collection will happen on Saturday, Dec. 26. Bulk wast pickup should be called in by 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Trash will not be collected on Jan. 1. Friday’s collection will happen on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Portsmouth

City offices are closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Circuit Courts will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Suffolk

City offices are closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

Suffolk Transit will operate as scheduled on Dec. 24 and there will be no bus service Dec. 25.

Suffolk Public Libraries will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Offices will also be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Virginia Beach

Most city of Virginia Beach offices and facilities will be closed Dec. 23, 24, and 25, and Jan. 1.

Recreation Centers, parks, and park facilities close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Administrative offices are closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Recreation Centers, parks, and park facilities close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 1.

Recreation Centers close at 5 p.m., and parks and park facilities close at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.

Trash collection will not happen on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25 and the collection schedule is TBD.

Additional Closures

DMV Offices

All Virginia DMV offices are closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1.

Hampton Roads Transit

On Dec. 24, all services (bus, light rail, ferry, and paratransit) will operate on a regular schedule.

On Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, the bus, light rail, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

On Dec. 25, the MAX Route 960 and the ferry will not operate.

Administrative facilities will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The Customer Service Call Center and all transit center info booths except Silverleaf will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed on Dec. 25.

Silverleaf will operate in accordance with its regular schedule.

Post Office