(WAVY) — According to USA Today, two of Virginia’s parks rank in the top 10 for best theme park Halloween event.

Coming in at No. 7 is Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion. This event takes place Friday-Sunday from Sept. 22-Oct. 29. There is expected to be scary monsters prowling around the premises as well as more family-friendly activities such as: trick or treating, ghostly games, character meet and treat, etc.

At the No. 2 spot is a local favorite — Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens. The event runs through Oct. 31 on select days. The event contains scares after 6 p.m. that are not recommended for children, according to their website. It includes haunted houses, scare zones, coasters at night, etc.