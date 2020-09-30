Suffolk Center to host ‘Friday Night Frights Classic Horror Film Series’ in October

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Tourism, in partnership with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, is hosting the Second Annual Friday Night Frights Classic Horror Film Series in October.

The shows will play at the Birdsong Theater on the second floor of the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts beginning at 8 p.m. on the scheduled dates. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased here.

Here’s the schedule so far:

Friday, Oct. 16: Carrie

Carrie Friday, Oct. 23: Psycho

Psycho Friday, Oct. 30: Poltergeist

The films are rated R and no children under 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. Concessions and a cash bar will be available.

City officials said that only 100 seats will be reserved in order to allow for social distancing in the 530-seat Birdsong Theater.

The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is located in the heart of Historic Downtown Suffolk at 110 West Finney Avenue and may be reached at 757-923-0003.

