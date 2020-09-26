Sonic adds Halloween-inspired drinks to its menu

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: A customer picks up food at the drive-up window at a Sonic restaurant on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Inspire Brands Inc., the parent company of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings, announced today that it was buying Sonic for $2.3 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking for a fall treat that doesn’t include pumpkin spice, Sonic may be the place to turn.

The popular burger and drink chain announced it is adding “Trick or Treat Blasts” to its menu.

So what does that mean? They’re tossing all of your favorite Halloween candy into a single shake. The vanilla or chocolate-flavored drinks feature M&M minis along with pieces of Snickers and Oreos.

“By packing in bites of Halloween favorites in each spoonful, we’ve captured the thrill

of digging into a trick or treat haul in one frozen treat, served Sonic style,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, in a news release.

The Trick or Treat Blasts will only be available through November 1.

New Trick or Treat Blasts (Courtesy: Sonic)



