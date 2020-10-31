PHOTOS: Hampton Roads trick-or-treating under the blue moon

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Trick-or-treating was not canceled this year despite the challenges and setbacks due to the pandemic, and to top it off, the blue moon made a guest appearance.
Here are some great shots of the kids and the creative ways residents were giving out candy during this spooky season!
The blue moon has yet to disappoint. The last time there was a full moon on Halloween, the United States was still engaged in World War II.
For many people, the Halloween full moon will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time it occurred was in 1944, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The next one isn’t expected to happen until 2039, NASA said.
