PHOTOS: Hampton Roads trick-or-treating under the blue moon

(Photo Credit: Linda Fink)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Trick-or-treating was not canceled this year despite the challenges and setbacks due to the pandemic, and to top it off, the blue moon made a guest appearance.

Here are some great shots of the kids and the creative ways residents were giving out candy during this spooky season!

  • (Photo credit: Alisha Reel)
  • Giaimos Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat with Hampton Police Officer Roane DJ’ing
  • (Courtesy: Leah Jones)
  • (Courtesy: Leah Jones)
  • (Photo Credit: Linda Fink)
  • (Photo Credit: Linda Fink)
  • (Photo Credit: Linda Fink)
  • (Photo Credit: Linda Fink)
  • (Photo Credit: Linda Fink)
  • (Photo Credit: Thomas Cole)

The blue moon has yet to disappoint. The last time there was a full moon on Halloween, the United States was still engaged in World War II. 

For many people, the Halloween full moon will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time it occurred was in 1944, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The next one isn’t expected to happen until 2039, NASA said.

The blue moon (Courtesy: WAVY Bob)

WAVY TV 10