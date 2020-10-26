PHOTOS: Norfolk’s drive-thru trunk-or-treat a spooky success

Halloween

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All images courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Facebook

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Halloween in Norfolk kicked off with a drive-thru trunk-or-treat where hundreds of ghouls and goblins gathered at Lake Taylor High School Saturday.

During the event, residents got to see Norfolk Police, Fire, city workers, library staff, and many others as they drove through in parade fashion during the event.

All images courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Facebook

“Special thanks to all the community partners who made this year’s event a success. City of Norfolk Government Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – NOBLE International Association of Chiefs of Police,” police posted to its Facebook page.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10