PHOTOS: Norfolk’s drive-thru trunk-or-treat a spooky success

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Halloween in Norfolk kicked off with a drive-thru trunk-or-treat where hundreds of ghouls and goblins gathered at Lake Taylor High School Saturday.

During the event, residents got to see Norfolk Police, Fire, city workers, library staff, and many others as they drove through in parade fashion during the event.

All images courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Facebook

“Special thanks to all the community partners who made this year’s event a success. City of Norfolk Government Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – NOBLE International Association of Chiefs of Police,” police posted to its Facebook page.

Latest News