Norfolk announces several safe Halloween activities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk announced several safe Halloween events this year.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Zoo Boo, the annual Virginia Zoo event, will follow the approved health and safety guidelines already in place. Admission is limited and advanced ticketing is required.

Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Norfolk Police, Norfolk Public Library and Recreation, Parks and Open Space will host a drive-thru Trunk or Treat at Lake Taylor High School, 1384 Kempsville Road. Wear your costumes. Guests must remain in a vehicle. Walk-ups are not permitted. Registration is required per vehicle .

OpenNorfolk will provide a spooky good time with outdoor events at the Neighborhood Spots in Five Points .

If you are looking for at-home Halloween activities, be sure to check out SevenVenues' Halloween Activity Booklet. The booklet features legendary ghost stories, theatre-themed DIY Halloween costumes, yummy recipes, spooky games, and more.

“I am grateful for the guidance from the health experts which will help Norfolk residents make informed decisions. I am counting on everyone to keep our COVID-19 positivity rate low and follow the health guidelines if they choose to participate in Halloween activities,” said Dr. Chip Filer, Norfolk City Manager.

Here’s a list of the latest Halloween Happenings throughout Hampton Roads.

