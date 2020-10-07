Newport News annual Spooktacular event to host trunk-or-treat, virtual Halloween festivities

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has announced that as part of the 10th Annual Spooktacular event, it will be hosting trunk-or-treat as well as virtual Halloween happenings to celebrate the spooky season this year.

Spooktacular will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event this year taking place on Saturday, October 31. Residents can stop by any of the three community centers listed below for trick-or-treating fun.

Denbigh Community Center at 15198 Warwick Blvd. from noon to 2 p.m.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center at 570 McLawhorne Dr. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Doris Miller Community Center at 2814 Wickham Ave. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and trunk-or-treat. Those participating are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the signs for entering and exiting the drive-thru events.

Newport News Public Library is also offering two virtual events in October that are Halloween-themed.

Fall Handprint Cards: October 22, 3 p.m. – Join the community on Facebook and learn to make autumn and Halloween handprint cards.

October 22, 3 p.m. – Join the community on and learn to make autumn and Halloween handprint cards. Owl-O-Ween Kids’ Paint Night: October 27, 6 p.m. – Children of all ages can put on their best costume and join via Zoom to create a Halloween-inspired masterpiece! Registration is required and begins on October 12. Limited to 40 participants. Program kits and supplies will be provided for registrants to pick up.

October 27, 6 p.m. – Children of all ages can put on their best costume and join via Zoom to create a Halloween-inspired masterpiece!

The city is also advising residents to follow the CDC and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines for Halloween activities this year to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

For those who choose to trick-or-treat, the Newport News City Code specifies that trick-or-treating is for children 12 years of age and younger and ends at 8 p.m.

Both the CDC and VDH have deemed traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating a high-risk activity and have issued recommendations on other options citizens can take part in to celebrate the holiday.

