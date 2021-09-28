Hampton Roads Haunted House Guide | 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a fan of haunted houses and can handle a good scare, Hampton Roads has its share of options for you this fall.

WAVY.com has compiled a list of local haunted houses for the 2021 Halloween season.

Chesapeake

Frightmare

Where: 1905 South Military Highway, Crossing Center

When: Fridays and Saturdays, now until Oct. 31, 2021 and every night of Halloween week.

Description: “Frightmare is a fiercely intense and graphic haunt with scenes of carnage, bloodletting and disturbing images too intense for children. Therefore ages 18 and under MUST have adult supervision.”

How Much: $20 per person, ages 18 and up only. Purchase tickets in advance at this link.

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch: Terror Woods

Where: 900 N Battlefield Blvd

When: Open Oct 15-31, except for Oct. 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Ticket sales end at 10 p.m.

Times: Oct 15-16 and Oct. 22-31: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Description: Back by popular demand this year, Terror Woods is returning to Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch.

How Much: $23

A Haunting at Greenbrier

Where: 225 Sign Pine Rd.

When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 31. Thursday – Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Description: A Haunting at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake returns for 2021 Bigger, Longer, & Better than ever!

How Much: $25 per person. There are discounts for groups of 6 or more and for active military. Get more information at this link.

Tickets: Must be purchased on site, day of, this year.

Norfolk

Night School

Where: 7637 North Shore Road.

When: Oct. 21 (discounted preview night), Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. All performances are at 7:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Description: Night School is an immersive haunted theatrical experience at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens in partnership with Virginia Stage Company. “Something wicked is going on at Anderson Preparatory Academy. Go undercover at the school’s annual “friendraiser” to find out why students are literally dying to enroll. It’s a Halloween themed event, so wearing your most ghoulish costume will help you stay undercover as you tour the campus, meet faculty and students, and participate in crowning the Hallow-Queen.”

How Much: Members: $45 | Not yet members: $55. Tickets include heavy hors d’oevres and 1 drink ticket. Purchase tickets at this link. (* Last year’s event sold out)

COVID-19 protocols: Masks Required. Ticket holders must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entry.

Norfolk Haunted Temple

Where: 7001 Granby Street

When: The Norfolk Haunted Temple is reopening its crypts Oct. 15-17, Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 28-31.

Description:

How Much: Tickets go on sale Oct. 1, 2021. Purchase your tickets early at this link. There will be a limited number available per day.

Portsmouth

Spooky Acres

Where: 2882 Airline Boulevard

When: Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. Doors open every night at 7 p.m.

Description: Come celebrate 27 years of haunting with the March of Dimes annual Spooky Acres Haunted House, now located inside LeMans Indoor Karting.

How Much: $20 per person. Purchase tickets online by select date. Also available: $30 LeMans Combo Ticket, which includes 1 race at LeMans Indoor Karting & 1 walk through the haunted house. This is an onsite, cash only deal.

COVID-19 protocols: Everyone must wear a face mask. Do your best to social distance.

Olde Towne Ghost Walk (Canceled for 2021. Will return Friday, Oct. 28, 2022)

Where: Trinity Episcopal Church, 500 Court Street

Description: Based on the Jack-the-Ripper Walks in London, participants in the annual Olde Towne GhostWalk will be treated to some of the most haunting stories of Portsmouth’s past. Guides take spectators on a walk past haunted houses and mansions of Olde Towne, a 20-square block, 500 building area on the National Register of Historic Places.

Suffolk

Kay’s Haunted Trail Walk

Where: 800 Lummis Road

When: October 23, 29 and 30, 2021

Description: Walk the torch lit trails and search for the deranged freak show performers lost in the woods.

How Much: $14. Order tickets online by date, at this link. ** Last year’s event sold out quickly.

Haunting at Chuckatuck

Where: Chuckatuck Library

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Description: Something horrible has befallen Chuckatuck! Frankenstein’s Monster has taken residency inside the Chuckatuck Library! “Frankenstein,” written during the Regency era by Mary Shelley, is one of the first and most influential horror books of all time. Join us at Chuckatuck to have fun and celebrate one of literature’s best monsters. Come before sunset for family-friendly activities outside and spooky thrills inside. After dark, the terror rises and scares get more intense! Free. Presented by Suffolk Public Library.

How Much: FREE

Surry

Haunted Bacon’s Castle

Where: 465 Bacons Castle Trail, Surry

When: Oct. 16 & Oct. 30, 2021

Description: Bacon’s Castle presents a fun filled fall evening with a campfire, cider, ghost stories, tours, costumed interpreters and Q&A with paranormal investigators. Historical costumes welcome!

How Much: Grounds only $15 per ticket (Ideal for families and small groups.) Castle tour $30 per ticket. (Paranormal investigator-led tours.) Plus tour $40 per ticket. (Exclusive tour with Robert Bradley, research coordinator for the Center for Paranormal Research and Investigation). Purchase tickets online.

Virginia Beach

Hunt Club Farm’s Halloween Festival

Where: 2388 London Bridge Road

When: Weekends and select dates Sept. 24 – Oct. 31, 2021.

Friday/Saturday open 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 10, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28 and 31 open 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

How Much: Ticket Prices include Admission to all 4 haunted attractions unlimited times in one night.

Get your tickets in advance online at hauntedhuntclub.com or the night you visit.

Sunday – Thursday: $32 per person plus taxes and fees

Friday/ Saturday: $35 per person plus taxes and fees

COVID-19 protocols: Face Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and older inside any buildings. Masks will be strongly recommended in busy areas on the farm, in queue-lines and on the Day Time Hayride and Haunted Hayride.

Monet Haunt’s Haunted Field of Screams

Where: 1833 Monet Ct, off Dam Neck Road by Landstown Commons

When: Oct 22, 23, 29 & 30, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Description: Monet Haunt is a Virginia Beach outdoor walkthrough event. There are games up front, candy, a photo backdrop area for pictures & lots of scares!

How Much: Donations starting at $5/person (Credit cards accepted). Click here to RSVP for the event.

Nightmare Mansion

Where: 2008 Atlantic Ave.

When: Opens at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, Opens at 2 p.m. on Saturday/Sunday. Hours subject to weather conditions. No set closing time!

Description: Nightmare Mansion is Virginia’s longest running haunted house! Walk, run, crawl or get dragged through the narrow hallways and ultra dark corridors of one of the countries top ten haunted attractions. NOT for children.

How Much: $13 per person

Williamsburg

Howl-O-Scream

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

When: Select nights Sept. 10 – Oct. 31

Description: “Busch Gardens® Howl-O-Scream® is taking over the entire park with five haunted houses, four terror-tories™, four sinister shows, two party zones and unsuspecting horrors awaiting their victims at every turn. Guests can test their thrill threshold with seven world-class coasters at night, offering a completely different ride experience. Three NEW haunted houses, two NEW terror-tories and two NEW shows make for a night of screams never to be forgotten, while returning Howl-O-Scream icons welcome back the bravest of Howl-O-Scream® fans. Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m.

How Much: Click here to buy advance tickets

Williamsburg Ghost Tours

Where: 424 W Duke of Gloucester Street

When: 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Ghost hunts are 11 p.m; and cemetery tours are held at 3:30 p.m.

Description: “If you want to experience a genuine ghost tour with real hauntings commonly experienced on tours, and not “orbs” on cameras, embark on a night you’ll never forget. Join us on our nightly walk through haunted Williamsburg, VA with our licensed tour guides!” Our stories are based on research, eyewitness haunting interviews, and a ghost story book connected to factual and historic events. Tours walk through the historic Colonial area of Williamsburg. Add the extended ghost tour for a bonus ghost tour through the College of William and Mary, the nation’s second oldest College.”

How Much: Regular is $13 or $10 (child), Kids are free (depends on selected tours). Tickets for the Williamsburg Ghost Tour must be purchased in advance online, at this link.