HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Join us if you dare, for Halloween events full of spine-tingling scares at various haunted houses around the Hampton Roads area! Are you brave enough?

WAVY.com has compiled a list of local haunted houses and ghost walks for the 2023 Halloween season.

Chesapeake

Historic Candlelight Ghost Tour

Where: Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways, 1775 Historic Way

When: Saturday, October 28 with walks occurring at 7 p.m. till 9 p.m.

Description: Guides will take you on a candlelit stroll along the historic battlefield and share stories of the Battle of Great Bridge and the Great Dismal Swamp.

How much: $15 per person

The Haunting at Greenbrier Farms

Where: Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Rd

When: It will be 7-10 p.m. on the following dates: Every Thursday – Sunday through October 29th and a special edition on Halloween (Tuesday, October 31st.)

Description: This is a “full-fright experience” at Greenbrier Farms. The haunted farm experience has a bamboo forest, a corn maze, and more.

How much: $25 per person on Thursdays, $30 per person on Fridays, $25 per person for group of 10 or more, and $25 for Military, First Responders, Teachers. (tickets are only available at the door)

Great Bridge Terror Woods

Where: 900 North Battlefield Blvd

When: Oct. 13-31 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Description: Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch presents “Terror Woods.” Rated #1 haunted house in Virginia where kids and adults are welcome to visit this spooky location.

How much: $25 per person (tickets are only available at the door)

Hampton

Hampton Horror Tours

Where: The Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane

When: Thursday, Oct. 26-30 at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Description: This spooky history tours in downtown Hampton will take place twice nightly that will feature actors who bring to life figures from Hampton’s history.

How much: Adults $16 per person. For children 12 and under, tickets are $14

Newport News

Haunted House: Walk of Terror

Where: Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 65 Saunders Road

When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, and 27-28. Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 to 11. p.m. Sundays and Halloween, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Description: Creeps, clowns and crazies are ready to scare you! Come if dare! Doors open 30 minutes prior to start time.

How much: $15 tickets per person

Norfolk

Norfolk Haunted Temple

Where: 7001 Granby Street

When: Thursday/Sundays, Oct. 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday/Saturday, Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Description: Are you ready to be scared? Can you handle the horror? Prepare for a bone-chilling experience in our haunted temple! Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

How much: $20 at door, $25 online. (13 and older is the recommended age.)

Frightmare on Waterside Drive: Faces of Halloween

Where: Waterside District, 333 Waterside Drive

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Description: Experience your scariest fantasies at Frightmare on Waterside Drive as it brings your favorite Halloween faces to frightful life.

How much: Tickets are $15 per person for general admission. For ages 21 and over.

Spooky Acres Haunted House

Where: MacArthur Center Mall, 300 Monticello Ave

When: Sundays, Oct. 15, 22, 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday/Saturday, Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 and Nov. 3-4 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Description: Come celebrate 29 years of haunting with the March of Dimes annual Spooky Acres Haunted House. There are no age restrictions, and the event says they “leave that up to the parents discretion”.

How much: $20 per person at door.

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Portsmouth Ghost Walk

Where: Ghost Walk Marketplace, 500 Court Street

When: Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Description: The family-friendly tour begins from the Ghost Walk Marketplace and will take visitors on a walking tour through Olde Towne Portsmouth. Actors will tell ghost stories of “love, loss, murder, and mayhem” according to the website.

How much: $15 per person. Online ticket sales will close at 11:59 PM on Thursday, Oct. 26. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Poquoson

Haunts of Poquoson

Where: Poquoson Museum, 968 Poquoson Avenue

When: Oct. 27-28 from 6:30 until 9 p.m.

Description: The event will have a haunted maze, haunted graveyard, Dolly’s Mammy and Ghost Hunters, and some ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.

How much: Admission is $8 per person, children under 5 are free

Suffolk

Victorian Suffolk: Dying To Be There, A Guided Discovery of Cedar Hill Cemetery

Where: Cedar Hill Cemetery, 326 North Main Street

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Description: A 75-minute walking tour in Cedar Hill Cemetery. It is both an educational and interesting tour that will guide you through the more than 200 year old cemetery. Call 757-514-4130 for more information.

How much: $7 for adults; $5 for seniors (60+), military and children 12 and under.

Virginia Beach

Haunted Hunt Club Farm

Where: Hunt Club Farm, 2388 London Bridge Rd

When: Open Wednesday to Sunday through Halloween, plus Oct. 31. Check the website for specific dates and events. Unlimited times through all featured haunts from admission until closing.

Description: The 2023 season is open with multiple featured haunts called, Terror Town, Death Alley, Forbidden Fields, and Village of the Dead. There will terrifying haunts, live entertainment, midway concessions, vendors and more!

How much: $39 per person for ages 8 and older. Children 7 and under are not allowed. Fast passes are available for an additional $15 per person. Group pricing Sunday-Thursday is $30 per person for 20 or more. Friday night is $35 per person.

Nightmare Mansion

Where: 2008 Atlantic Avenue

When: For the month of October: Monday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Description: Walk, run, crawl or get dragged through the narrow hallways and ultra dark corridors of one of the countries TOP TEN rated haunted attractions.

How much: Admission is $14 (includes taxes & fees)

Williamsburg

Howl-O-Scream

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd

When: Select nights from September 8 to October 31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Description: Your fate awaits with five newly-reimagined haunted houses, leaving no tale of terror left unturned. There’s no escaping the frights with five terror-tories™ and four sinister shows throughout the park

How much: Ticket costs depend on the deal and event. Take a look at the event website.

Colonial Ghosts

Where: Meet at 424 W Duke of Gloucester Street, at the statue of Thomas Jefferson

When: Open all year. Tours are each hour 7-10 p.m.

Description: “If you want to experience a genuine ghost tour with real hauntings commonly experienced on tours, and not “orbs” on cameras, embark on a night you’ll never forget. Join us on our nightly walk through haunted Williamsburg, VA with our licensed tour guides!” Our stories are based on research, eyewitness haunting interviews, and a ghost story book connected to factual and historic events. Tours walk through the historic Colonial area of Williamsburg. Add the extended ghost tour for a bonus ghost tour through the College of William and Mary, the nation’s second oldest College.”

How much: Price depends on experience, please refer to the website.