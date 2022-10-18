Historic Candlelight Ghost Tour

Where: Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways

When: Saturday, October 22 with walks occurring at 7p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Description: There are limited tickets available for this one night only event. Call the museum for more information and tickets.

How much: $15 per person

The Haunting at Greenbrier Farms

Where: Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Rd

When: Thursday to Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, October 31

Description:

How much: $25 per person, $23 for a group of 6 people or more, and $23 for Active Military, First Responders, and Law Enforcement

Great Bridge Terror Woods

Where: 900 N Battlefield Blvd

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 26 – 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Last tickets of the night are sold at 10p.m. Some days are weather dependent. Check the Facebook page for updates.

Description:

How much: $23 per person or $33 per person for VIP tickets

Hampton

Hampton Horror Tours

Where: The Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane

When: Tuesday, October 25 through Sunday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Description: Visitors will hear tales from old Hampton and coastal Virginia. There are two 60-minute tours a night that depart from the museum. Tours include a lantern tour of a graveyard and other stops in the area. The event does not recommend the event for children under 8.

How much: Adults, $14 in advance and $16 at the door. For children 12 and under, tickets are $12

Newport News

The Ghost Train: A Search for the Paranormal

Where: Lee Hall Depot

When: Friday, October 28, at 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Description: The first event a Lee Hall Depot. Visitors will hear from paranormal investigations on an exploration of the station. It is recommended for ages 12 and older. Reservations are required for the event, and the timed tours will run every 15 minutes.

How much: $10 per person

Haunted House: Walk of Terror

Where: Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 65 Saunders Road

When: October 14-16, 21-23, and 28-31. Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight. Sundays and Halloween from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Description: Walk of Terror benefitting the Newport News Scottish Rite Foundation.

How much: $15 per person

Norfolk

Norfolk Haunted Temple

Where: 7001 Granby Street

When: October 16, 20, 23, and 27 at 7 p.m. and a special event on October 28 at 8 p.m.

Description: The haunted house is open for the 2022 season. Take a look at the website for event nights and deals.

How much: $10 per person

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Portsmouth Ghost Walk

Where: Ghost Walk Marketplace, 500 Court Street

When: Friday, October 28, from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Description: The tour begins from the Ghost Walk Marketplace and will take visitors on a walking tour through Olde Towne Portsmouth. Actors will tell ghost stories of “love, loss, murder, and mayhem” according to the website.

How much: $15 per person. Online ticket sales close at noon on October 28.

Portsmouth Police Haunted House

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, 16 Crawford Circle

When: Saturday, October 22, begins at 3 p.m.

Description: One night only haunted house at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. Doors open at 3p.m.

How much: No ticket information is available.

Spooky Acres Haunted House

Where: LeMans Indoor Karting, 2882 Airline Blvd

When: September 30, October 1, 7-8, 13-15, 20-22, and 26-31. Doors open at 7.pm.

Description: March of Dimes annual Spooky Acres Haunted House is open this season. There are no age restrictions, and the event says they “leave that up to the parents discretion”.

How much: $20 per person. Tickets are sold 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poquoson

Haunts of Poquoson

Where: Poquoson Museum, 968 Poquoson Avenue

When: October 28-29 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Description: The event will have a haunted maze, haunted graveyard, Dolly’s Mammy and Ghost Hunters, and some ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.

How much: Admission is $5 per person, children under 5 are $1

Suffolk

Haunting at Chuckatuck: A Haunted House Adventure

Where: Chuckatuck Library, 5881 Godwin Blvd

When: Saturday, October 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Description: It’s time for spooky fun at the Chuckatuck Library! The Library has been transformed into something eerie and ghoulish. Come before sunset for family-friendly activities outside and spooky thrills inside. After dark, the terror rises and scares get more intense. Wear your Halloween best and enter our costume contest! No registration required to visit the haunted house.

How much: Free and open for all ages

Surry

Bacon’s Castle Haunt Nights

Where: 465 Bacons Castle Trail

When: October 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Description: Three tours available on-site. The GROUNDS tour is ideal for families and small groups. There will be warm cider, ghost stories, and more. The CASTLE tour will feature a tour with paranormal investigators through the castle and outdoor activities. The PLUS tour is the most in-depth experience in paranormal research. Read more at their website.

How much: $15 per person for the grounds tour, $30 per person for the castle tour, and $40 per person for the PLUS tour. Preservation Virginia members receive a discount.

Virginia Beach

Haunted Hunt Club Farm

Where: Hunt Club Farm, 2388 London Bridge Rd

When: Open Wednesday to Sunday through Halloween, plus October 31. Check the website for specific dates and events.

Description: The 2022 season is open with multiple featured haunts called, Terror Town, Death Alley, Forbidden Fields, and Village of the Dead. Take a look at their website for the schedule and other information.

How much: $35 per person for ages 8 and older. Children 7 and under are not allowed. Fast passes are available for an additional $15 per person.

Nightmare Mansion

Where: 2008 Atlantic Avenue

When: For the month of October, Monday through Friday open at 6 p.m., for Saturday and Sunday open at 2 p.m.

Description: The mansion is open this season. They do not recommend the event for children and there is a 41′ height requirement for admittance. For more to do, take a look at the company’s new event Escape Nightmare Mansion.

How much: $14 per person

Monet Haunt

Where: 1833 Monet Court

When: October 21-22, and October 18-29 form 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Description: Event is open for the whole family, but the Haunt is not recommended for young children. There will be a hayride, carnival games, hot dogs, cotton candy, and more.

How much: $10 per adult and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Williamsburg

Howl-O-Scream

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd

When: Select nights from September 9 to October 31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Description: Howl-O-Scream is open on select nights and welcomes visitors to five haunted houses, four sinister shows, two party zones, and more. The event is not recommended for children. A map of the events can be found at the event website.

How much: Ticket costs depend on the deal and event. Take a look at the event website.

Colonial Ghosts

Where: Meet at 424 W Duke of Gloucester Street, at the statue of Thomas Jefferson

When: Open all year. Tours are at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Ghost hunts are 11 p.m. and cemetery tours are held at 3:30 p.m.

Description: “If you want to experience a genuine ghost tour with real hauntings commonly experienced on tours, and not “orbs” on cameras, embark on a night you’ll never forget. Join us on our nightly walk through haunted Williamsburg, VA with our licensed tour guides!” Our stories are based on research, eyewitness haunting interviews, and a ghost story book connected to factual and historic events. Tours walk through the historic Colonial area of Williamsburg. Add the extended ghost tour for a bonus ghost tour through the College of William and Mary, the nation’s second oldest College.”

How much: Price depends on experience, please refer to the website.