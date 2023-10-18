HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween fun for the whole family is taking place this month throughout Hampton Roads! We’ve compiled a list.

If you are looking for a spookier event, click here to view the Hampton Roads Haunted House and Ghost Walk Guide | 2023.

Virginia

Chesapeake

Halloween Drive-in Movie Night

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: MKL Produce 1737 South Battlefied Blvd Chesapeake, 23322

What: This is an Halloween drive in movie night where the movie we are featuring is HALLOWEEN TOWN. Parking starts at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand set up serving nachos, hotdogs, popcorn and more!! ALL PROCEEDS will go back to girls dance fees!

How much: $20 advance & $25 at door

Halloween Party and Costume Contest at Greenbrier Farms

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 225 Sign Pine Road Chesapeake, VA 23322 (Greenbrier Farms)

What: Come out for our Halloween Party! Spooky Season Drinks & Great Food! The Costume Contest will be happening all day, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The best costume will win a $100 Hive gift card. We will have Live Music 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

How much: ?

Family Halloween Party at Big Ugly Brewing Company

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 845 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, Va 23322 (Big Ugly Brewing)

What: Join us for our Family Halloween Party! There will be food trucks from Sour Street Pizza & On The Spot Creamery. In addition there will be a trunk or treat, kids costume contest, pumpkin carving and live from Vince Kornegay at 2 p.m. (Please sign up before Oct 27 so we can provide pumpkins.

How much: ?

Halloween at the Museum

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 1775 Historic Way, Chesapeake, VA 23320 (Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum)

What: Come dressed in your Halloween costume for family fun at the museum. Enjoy games, children’s crafts, and yummy treats. Take a picture dressed in your costume in front of our green screen using your choice of haunting backgrounds. All AGES ARE WELCOME.

How much: General admission $8, Military/Seniors $7, Youth (ages 6-17) $5, Children/Members (ages 0-5) Free.

Hampton

Spooky Vibes II at North Phoebus Community Center

When: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 249 West Chamberlin Avenue Hampton, VA 23663

What: Participants, ages 6-17, come partake in the spectral revelry of Halloween at North Phoebus Community Center. This Free event will include a bewitching haunted house, games, treats, and other enchantments.

How much: Free

Fright Flix Halloween Series at EVO Entertainment

When: Oct. 20, 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 4401 W. Claiborne Square Hampton, VA 23666

What: Indulge in the spine-tingling excitement of our Fright Flix Series, a thrilling cinematic journey that spans the whole month of October at EVO! Immerse yourself in the classic Halloween films that have stood the test of time.

How much: $5

Halloweentown: A Life-Size Boardgame

When: Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. – 5p.m.

Where: 936 Big Bethel Rd. Hampton, VA 23666 (Northampton Branch Library)

What: The children’s area will be decorated with a fully playable Halloween-themed Candyland! Ask for the die at the front desk and enjoy the fun! Visit again when your done and earn a prize.

How much: Free

Trunk or Treat – Family Fun Fest

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 201 Lincoln St, Hampton, VA 23669

What: Join us for no tricks, just treats at Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center. This event is a safe and fun alternative to your traditional Halloween celebration. Come interact with families and friends, enjoy a car decorating contest, fire truck, see some of the best costumes, and of course we’ve got games and activities.

How much: Free

Norfolk

Mall-O-Ween Kids Club Event at MacArthur Center

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 300 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510

What: Calling all parents and little ghouls! Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon of fun and laughter at our Mall-O-Ween Kids Club Event. This event is schedled to have trick or treating, pumpin decorating, games & activities, music & entertainmmnt and goodie bags! Bring the whole family for a bewitchingly good time! Don’t forget to capture those precious moments at our spooky-themed photo booth.

How much: Free

Trick or Treat in the Galleries at Barry Art Museum

When: Saturday, Oct 28 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: ODU Village, 1075 W 43rd St, Norfolk, VA 23508

What: Follow the clues through the galleries to find the hidden treasure chest of candy! The scavenger hunt begins at 1PM sharp! Stay for a Halloween edition of Monarch Makes, our hands-on craft program led by our student gallery host.

How much: Free

Halloween Puppy Parade

When: Saturday, Oct 28 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Chelsea District Nortolk VA

What: Humans and their four-legged companions are invited to dress up in their Halloween best and come to Dogtown for the Halloween Puppy Parade. Arrive at 12 PM to join in the short parade around the Chelsea Business District and hang out with other puppy parents.

How much: Free (a donation per dog to support free ERT events is appreciated!)

Halloween Costume Party KinderSTEM

When: Tuesday, Oct 31 from 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Lafayette 1610 Cromwell Dr. Norfolk, Virginia 23509

What: Join us at Lafayette for a spooky Storytime for preschoolers! Together, we’ll read fun stories then do a Halloween themed craft. Kids are encouraged to dress-up in their favorite costume.

How much: Free

Portsmouth

Tots, Cops, Engines & Deputies Safe Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3-7 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Plaza & Festival Park)

What: Enjoy this Trunk or Treat event hosted by the City of Portsmouth. There’s fun for the whole family with a live DJ and music, games, crafts, candy, bounces houses and more. Get ready to explore the haunted house or enter the costume contest. Food vendors will be on-site.

How much: Free and open to the public. Ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Thrive Church Trunk or Treat

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Thrive Church, 5555 Portsmouth Blvd

What: Trunk or Treat! Time for Halloween at Thrive Church. There will be free candy and food.

How much: Free and open to the public.

28th Portsmouth Halloween Parade

When: Tuesday, Oct 31 from 7 p.m.

Where: Peirce Island by Prescott Park

What: The Portsmouth Halloween Parade is a grassroots, all-inclusive celebration of community, creativity and free expression that walks, stalks, dances, trumpets and drums its way through downtown Portsmouth each year.

How much: Free

Halloween Costume Paddle Contest & Park Cleanup

When: Sunday, Oct 29 from 10 a.m.

Where: Pierce Island Boat Ramp Pierce Island Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801 United States

What: Seacoast Paddleboard Club has teamed up with the Portsmouth Halloween Parade to host the 5th Annual Halloween Costume Paddle Contest & Park Cleanup at Peirce Island. SPC will host a one hour island cleanup that is open to the public. While participating in this leisurely paddle parade, participants will have a chance to shock, spook, and delight our costume judges for a chance to win some amazing prizes!

How much: Registration for this event is just $10 and all proceeds go directly to supporting the Portsmouth Halloween Parade.

Paint a Halloween Treat Bag

When: Sunday, Oct 22 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 2992 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801 United States

What: Join us for a fun painting class and leave with an awesome canvas trick or treat bag to fill with tons of goodies. Kids 6-8 should be accompanied by an adult. Kids 8 & up may be dropped off.

How much: $25 (accompanying adults do not need to purchase a ticket)

Suffolk

Downtown Suffolk Trick or Treat

When: Sunday, Oct 29 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 1417 N Main St, Suffolk, VA

What: Downtown Suffolk has a SPOOKY event for you, we will be welcoming all GHOSTS, WITCHES, and GOBLINS too. Downtown businesses will be handing out treats, some will be sour, but most will be sweet. Furry friends are welcome too.

How much: Free

Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct 28 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 6952 Old Myrtle Rd Suffolk, 23434

What: Come and bring your family to a Fun, Family-Friendly night of Trunk or Treating. You can dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy a Fun, Safe, Family-Friendly atmosphere and collect LOTS of candy! You will want to make sure you stay for the Candy Drop at the end of the evening.

How much: Free

Fright Night at East Suffolk Recreation Center

When: Sat, Oct 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 138 S. Sixth Street Suffolk, VA 23434

What: This fun nigth will We will have candy, candy, and more candy, a haunted house, bounce houses, face painting, games, and more! For all ages!

How much: Free

Virginia Beach

Town and Treat at Town Center

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Town Center

What: Trick or treating throughout Town Center. Check out activity stations, face painting, a DJ, face painting and more. Wear your costume to win best attire! And, dogs can enter the “Best Dog” contest.

How much: Free and open to the public.

Halloween Art Market & Costume Trick or Treat Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 3640 Dam Neck Rd. Virginia Beach, 23453

What: Enjoy a Halloween themed Fun Event and meet some of Virginia Beach’s TALENTED *LOCAL ARTISTS* They’ll be setup to share and sell their amazing ART! Wear a costume and Trick or Treat at Vendor tents!

How much: Open to the public.

Harygul’s Halloween “Too Cute To Spook” Kids Costume Contest!

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

What: Get ready for a dose of adorable at Harygul’s Halloween event designed just for our littlest ghouls and goblins! Join us for a day of enchanting fun and fabulous costumes at the “Too Cute To Spook” Kids Costume Contest. At Harygul’s “Too Cute To Spook” Kids Costume Contest, we celebrate the magic of Halloween with our youngest witches, wizards, superheroes, and more. It’s sure to be a boo-tiful day full of laughter and delightful memories.

How much: Free

Halloween Spooktacular Heroes & Villains

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: 201 Market St UNIT 204, Virginia Beach, VA

What: Kids and grown-ups! Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and join the VSO for a ghoulish afternoon of monstrous fun! The VSO and the Bay Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform music from some of your favorite films featuring heroes and villains – this concert is more TREAT than TRICK!

How much: Ticket Pricing on Website

Kid’s Halloween Terrarium Workshop at PlantHouse

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Where: 1564 Laskin Rd Unit #192 Virginia Beach, VA

What: Last year’s sell out workshop is BACK! Celebrate spooky season with our Kids Halloween Terrarium workshop. Our crew will provide terrarium assembly and plant care tips to guests. Add seasonal touches like pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and more! (*Workshop recommended for ages 6+. Parent supervision is required.)

How much: $26 (Tickets only required for guests building a terrarium. Guests supervising are not required to purchase a ticket)

Williamsburg

Trick-or-Treat and Halloween Open House

When: Monday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Special Collections Research Center 400 Landrum Dr Williamsburg, VA 23185

What: Trick-or-Treat through all 3 floors of Swem Library and come see all the spookiest collections at the Special Collections Research Center Halloween Open House! Costumes welcome and encouraged.

How much: Free and open to the public.

Halloween with Heroes

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 4600 Opportunity Way Williamsburg, VA 23188

What: The James City County Police Department invites all children and families from the community to join them for another year of Halloween with Heroes. Come and experience an exciting and safe trick-or-treating event alongside our local public safety heroes! Children of all ages are encouraged to participate in trick-or-treating while having the chance to meet and greet with local first responders. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be opportunities to explore public safety equipment.

How much: Free

Family Frights

When: October 20 and 21 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2110 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA

What: Family Frights at Jamestown Settlement returns for the 10th year of scary good family fun. As the sun goes down, the outdoor areas transform into Halloween themes offering a night of trick-or-treating, creepy crafts, festive music, decorated houses and spooky ships.

How much: Admission is $10 per child (ages 4-12), $5 per adult and free for children ages 3 and under. (Tickets will be available online only.)

North Carolina

Halloween Weekend #1

When: October 20 – 22 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: 25099 North Carolina Hwy 12, Rodanthe, NC

What: We’re celebrating Halloween with two weekends packed full of creepy, crawly fun! Enjoy Halloween-themed games and crafts, a flashlight candy hunt, a magic pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, a monster mash party, train rides, pet costume parade, kids/adult costume contest, and of course, Trick or Treating! Come dressed in your Halloween best and decorate your RV site for more added fun and a chance to win some FRIGHTastic prizes!

How much: ?

North Carolina Symphony – Halloween Spooktacular

When: Sat, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m.

Where: 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC 27601

What: Happy Halloween! Enjoy frightful fun from the movies, including music from E.T., Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, and more—plus a costume contest!

How much: Ticket pricing on Ticketmaster

Halloween Train

When: Sat, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: NC Transportation Museum 1 Samuel Spencer Drive

What: Decorated Halloween train, music, hayrides, games, candy stops, temporary tattoos, and more! Adults and children are encouraged to wear their costumes!

How much: $18 for adults $14 for children (ages 3-12)

Blowing Rock Halloween Festival

When: Sat, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 1094 Main Street Blowing Rock, NC 28605

What: Join Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation for tons of FREE fun with a full afternoon of spooky activities! From downtown trick-or-treating to the famous Monster March, this is among the best Halloween events for kids of ALL ages. Memorial Park, located right in the middle of downtown, is the center for all the fun!

How much: Free

Kitty Hawk

Halloween Day Celebration

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: Kitty Hawk Town Hall Parking Lot, 101 Veterans Memorial Dr.

What: Free community event at Town Hall. Get ready for some fun with treats, toys, a photo booth and emergency vehicles for kids to check out!

How much: Free and open to the public.

Halloween Trunk or Treat Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m.

Where: 1417 West Ehringhaus Street Elizabeth City, NC 27909

What: Come celebrate Halloween with us with our 4th annual Trunk or Treat Festival! Costume Contests! Bring Blanket or Lawn chair! Outdoor Movie at 8:30 p.m. Great for the whole family!

How much: Free

Viking Trunk or Treat

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1704 Weeksville Road Elizabeth City, NC 27909

What: The Office of Student Engagement & Leadership at Elizabeth City State University presents the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat! Come bring the kids along in their costumes for some safe Viking Halloween fun!

How much: Free

Kill Devil Hills

10th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade

When: Sunday, Oct. 29, the event starts at 2 p.m.

Where: Aviation Park

What: Start the afternoon off with a Halloween party at 2 p.m. with trick or treating, photos and more. The short parade begins at 3 p.m. Then, judges will choose best awards in three categories. It will take place rain or shine.

How much: Free and open to all. Register in-person or online before the event. It is free to register and participate in the parade.

Halloween Grateful Yoga — Kind Yoga

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 .m.

Where: 3105 North Croatan HighwayKill Devil Hills, NC, 27948

What: Tricks on the mat, treats on the sidewalk. Join us at Kind Yoga’s Halloween party. An Outer Banks evening to remember with sidewalk shenanigans ghoulish movements for the body, eerie sounds by the by the Speckled Stone Soundcraft for the soul. Come early starting at 7pm for healthy snacks, bodywork, fashions, mocktails, juice, good times and good company.

How much: ?

A Night of 1587 Pumpkins

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 .m.

Where: 1411 National Park Drive Manteo, NC 27954

What: The evening will consist of trick-or-treating, contests, and of course, pumpkins! Everyone is encouraged to come in costume to enjoy the festivities. Jack-o-lanterns are provided by our community, so come to the Gardens to carve a free pumpkin. The Gardens will have glow sticks, hot chocolate, apple cider and s’more packs for the bonfire for sale. Come enjoy the evening

How much: $12 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 6 – 17), $4 for children (ages 3 to 5) $5 Dog.

