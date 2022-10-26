HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re planning to drink during Halloween festivities over the weekend, you’ll be able to get a free Lyft ride to take you home safely.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads will be sponsoring 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. Oct. 28 through 4 a.m. Oct. 30.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During this 36-hour period, area residents 21 and older and celebrating with alcohol can download the Lyft app to their smartphone, then enter the 757 Sober Ride promo code in the app’s payment tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option to receive a no-cost ride (up to $15) home.

The promo code will go live at 3 p.m. Friday on the Drive Safe Hampton Roads website.

During the 2021 Halloween weekend, there were 1,028 traffic-related injuries and 14 deaths on Virginia roads, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Christopher King Foundation and DMV are among the sponsors of the 757 Sober Ride campaign.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” said Kamillah Wood, Lyft director of public policy for community safety, “is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities.”