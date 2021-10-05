Fall in Hampton Roads: 2021 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide

The National Retail Federation said interest in celebrating Halloween is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels.” (Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As the weather continues to cool off, many cities and localities in the area are hosting a variety of events and festivals to celebrate fall and Halloween.

Check out the events near you…

Chesapeake

Trick-or-Treating in Chesapeake is for kids up to age 14, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The City’s trick-or-treat ordinance was updated in 2019 when City Council voted to remove the (never before used) penalty of jail time and to raise the age limit to 14, making it one of the least restrictive ordinances in all of Hampton Roads.

Click here for Halloween safety tips from Chesapeake.

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat + Talent Show hosted by Chesapeake Police Department & League of Advocates The event will feature food, fun games, and prizes! Date: Sunday, October 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. Location: Cuffee Center Parking Lot, 2019 Windy Road



Health Fair and Trunk or Treat Free, fun, family event. There will be games, worship music, and PLENTY of candy and prizes! Costumes are encouraged! Date: Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Location: Churchland Baptist Church, 3031 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake



Corn Maze Trick-or-Treating Second annual trick or treating in the corn maze event at Mount Pleasant Farms Date: Friday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 2201 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake, Va. Cost of admission is $10 a child – 2 adults free per paying child. Need to RSVP in-person or call 757-482-0739.



Celebrate Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum Join us for crafts, games, history and a safe and not-so-scary trick or treating experience inside the museum. All ages are welcome and the fun is included with admission. Date: Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Historic Way, Chesapeake, Va. 23320



Elizabeth City

College of The Albemarle presents Trunk or Treat ! Date: Wednesday, October 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Location: College of The Albemarle – Elizabeth City, 1208 N Road Street Admission: Free

!

2nd Annual Candy Slide Festival at the RCE Theaters Date: October 29 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Location: RCE Theaters, 1417 W. Ehringhaus Street Admission: Free



Hampton

Trick-or-Treating for ages 12 and younger from dusk until 8 p.m. Click here to view the city ordinance.

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat A safe alternative to walking the neighborhood. Date: Friday, October 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location: Y.H. Thomas Community Center, 1300 Thomas Street



Haunted Horse Rides “Trick or Treating with the Headless Horseman” and free candy are part of the fun in store for visitors to “Haunted Horse Rides” with spooky sights and gentle frights at the historic Hampton Carousel. Date: Tuesday, October 5 –Sunday, October 31, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Downtown Hampton at the Hampton Carousel Admission: Candy is free. Rides are just $1.



Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight County Parks and Recreation’s “Halloween in the Park” Family-friendly fun featuring a petting zoo, trunk or treating, face painting and more! Date: Saturday, October 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Location: at Carrollton Nike Park Admission: Free



Outer Banks, NC

Manteo Dare to Scare 5K and Fun Run 2021 Date: Saturday, October 23 Location: Dare County Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo – or Virtual (any location) Schedule: 6:30-7:15 a.m.: Check-in, race day packet pick up and late In-person Entry Fee: $35 from October 2-21. $40 if registering during packet pick up or on race day. Click here for the registration form.



Manteo Elizabeth Gardens Harvest HayDay This daytime event combines all the colors, flavors and fun of fall. In addition to hayrides and a hay bale maze, Harvest Hayday at The Gardens will also feature: a fall piñata, make and take crafts, corn hole toss, face painting, cupcake walk, scarecrow stuffing, bake sale, apple roll, educational stations, a bon fire and concessions of traditional fall foods. NEW FOR 2021! Costume contest! Date: Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission: Click here to purchase advance tickets.



Newport News

Trick-or-Treating for ages 12 and under, no later than 8 p.m. Click here to read the city code.

Night of the Living Museum at the Virginia Living Museum Enjoy a not-too-spooky Halloween event for families with kids ages 12 and under.Get your costume ready and come dressed as your favorite character or wild animal. Trick-or-treat throughout the Museum as you walk through themed galleries filled with characters and decorations! Date: Choose from 4 nights. October 22, 23, 29 and 30. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission: Purchase your timed ticket now.

at the Virginia Living Museum

Children’s Fall Festival 2021 American Legion Braxton Perkins Post 25 annual children’s fall festival. Date: Sunday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Admission: This Event is Free & Open to the Community for children 12 years old and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult.



Norfolk

Trick-or-Treating for ages 12 and under, no later than 8 p.m. Click here to view the city code.

Zoo Boo at the Virginia Zoo With visitor safety as top priority, ZooBoo will provide a safe environment for all ages to enjoy the spirited holiday featuring several activities: • Pumpkin enrichment with the animals• Animal Ambassador pop-ups at the ZooLive! Stage• Pick-your-own pumpkin patch Date: October 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: Members $6, Non-members $18 (under 2 is free). Purchase your ZooBoo tickets online.



Norfolk Botanical Garden Trick ‘R Trees Join Garden ghouls and goblins for a family-friendly evening of games, crafts, and light trick or treating. Recommended for ages 3+ with caregiver participation. Moderate walking required. Date: Friday, October 22, 2021 Admission: Members $10/child & $5/adult. Non-members $15/person. Tickets must be purchased for both children and adults. Click here to purchase tickets online.



Masquerade in Ghent Save-the-date for Ghent’s largest Halloween street party and costume contest – in the heart of Ghent on Colley Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Brandon Avenue. Date: Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission: Register for free online at this link.



Howl-O-Ween Puppy Parade to benefit CHKD Come out for a SPOOKY parade with some 4 legged friends! Magnolia Circle presents a HOWL-O-WEEN puppy parade to benefit CHKD’s mental health hospital. Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. Location: Lochhaven Triangle at Muirfield & Gleneagles. Entry price: $20 per animal. Click here to register your pup for the event.



Halloween at the Chrysler Museum Roam the galleries to see how many living works of art you can find. While you’re here, enjoy crafts, stories, and games, and show off your costume. It’s a day of fun for all ages. Date: October 31, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: Free. Supported by the Bunny and Perry Morgan Family Fund. Sponsored by Dominion Energy.



Portsmouth

In Portsmouth, Trick-or-Treating happens from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for children 12 years old or younger. Click her to see the city code.

Safe Trunk or Treat at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Wear your best costume and get your candy bags ready! Children’s games, crafts, and fun for the whole family. Come out as we pass out candy the safe way. This is a partnership with the Portsmouth Police Dept. Date: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Location: 16 Crawford Circle



Bike Night at Bayside Harley-Davidson A spooktacular bike night. All ages welcome. Free food, live music by Sundawg, free raffle, free costume contest for prizes, bike contests and more! Date: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location: 2211 Frederick Boulevard



Trunk or Treat at Bayside Harley-Davidson Kids, wear your costumes, and go from saddlebag, car trunk and all the Bayside departments to collect candy. Live music, food trucks, games and activities for the kids. Family-friendly and FREE! Date: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: 2211 Frederick Boulevard



Suffolk

In Suffolk, trick-or-treating is for children 12 and younger. Trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m. Click here to view the city code.

Touch A Truck, Train & Trick or Treat Enjoy food, candy, games, trucks, trains and more! Children can see, touch, and explore their favorite big trucks and vehicles. Date: Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Seaboard Station Railroad Museum. 326 North Main Street Admission: Tickets are $5 each or four for $15.

Drive-thru Fright Night at East Suffolk Recreation Center Drive through the parking while you and your family are dressed in your best costumes and enjoy seeing festive trunk decorations. Feel free to decorate your vehicle, too. Goodies will be handed out while supplies last. Date: October 23, 6 to 7 p.m. Location: East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. Sixth Street, Suffolk Admission: Free

Drive-thru Fright Night at Creekside Recreation Center Drive through the parking while you and your family are dressed in your best costumes and enjoy seeing festive trunk decorations. Feel free to decorate your vehicle, too. Goodies will be handed out while supplies last. Date: October 23, 6 to 7 p.m. Location: Creekside Recreation Center, 1000 Bennetts Creek Park Road, Suffolk Admission: Free

Drive-thru Fright Night at Whaleyville Recreation Center Drive through the parking while you and your family are dressed in your best costumes and enjoy seeing festive trunk decorations. Feel free to decorate your vehicle, too. Goodies will be handed out while supplies last. Date: October 23, 6 to 7 p.m. Location: Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street, Suffolk Admission: Free



Virginia Beach

Trick-or-Treating begins at dusk on October 31 and ends at 8 p.m. for children 12 years of age and younger. Click here to view the city code.

Halloween Movie Nights at Chicho’s All Locations: 11th St VB, 29th St VB, Granby Street Norfolk, Greenbrier Chesapeake, Hickory Chesapeake, Little Neck VB, Shore Drive VB, Strawbridge VB Showings, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: 10/5 – Hocus Pocus, 10/12 – The Addams Family, 10/19 – Ghostbusters 10/25 – Beetlejuice



Anthem Wicked 10K and Monster Mile There are both in-person and virtual events for 2021! Dates: October 29-30, 2021 Cost: Varies by event Register Now!



Town Center ‘Town and Treat’ celebration The event will feature trick or treating throughout Town Center, as well as live music, face painting and live music. Date: October 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Trick-or-treating location maps will be available at the Town Center Information Station on the day of the event or sign-up here to receive a digital copy on Friday, Oct. 22.



James City County/Williamsburg

Trick-or-treat hours in James City County are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 for children 12 and under. Click here for Halloween safety tips from the JCC Police Dept.

October 16: Boo Bash at the Beach – at Jamestown Beach Event Park Boo Bash is a family-friendly Halloween event for all ages featuring activities, pumpkin carving and decorating ($5/pumpkin), music, games, food for purchase and more! Trick-or-treating is available onsite for ages 12 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pumpkin-carving and decorating are first-come, first-served while supplies last. Preregistration is required by Oct. 13; $5/family. NEW this year, please select your visit time – either 1-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-4 p.m. to ensure social distancing. To register, visit us online or call 757-259-4200 or 757-259-5372 for more information.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg – The Count’s Spooktacular Celebrate Halloween with your favorite Sesame Street® friends with trick-or-treating and more! Date: Now through Oct. 31 Cost: Event included with park admission



Movies in the Park Date: October 29 Movie: Abominable Location: New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Dr, Williamsburg



York County

Trick-or-treat hours in York County are from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Halloween night. Children age 12 or younger may trick-or-treat and should be accompanied by an adult

Movies in the Park at McReynolds Athletic Complex Begins at Sunset. Bring chairs or a blanket for seating. Concessions available. Date: October 15 Movie: Goonies Location: 412 Sports Way, Yorktown

