HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween, which is celebrated every year on Oct. 31, falls on a Tuesday this year.

Trick-or-treating fun officially kicks off at dusk in most Hampton Roads cities. We’ve posted specifics, including links to city code, when available, below.

For the spookier Hampton Roads Haunted House and Ghost Walk Guide for 2023, click here. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to this list, email us with the specifics.

Chesapeake

Halloween night: Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 for children up to 14. The City’s trick-or-treat ordinance was updated in 2019 when City Council voted to remove the (never before used) penalty of jail time and to raise the age limit to 14, making it one of the least restrictive ordinances in all of Hampton Roads.

Hampton

Halloween Night: From dusk until 8 p.m. your children ages 12 and younger can go Trick-or-Treating. To look at the city ordinance, click here.

Isle of Wight & Smithfield

Halloween Night: Trick-or-treating is for children 12 and under.

Newport News

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Norfolk

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Portsmouth

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Poquoson

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating is from dusk to 8 p.m. for children 12 and under.

Suffolk

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Virginia Beach

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will begin at dusk and end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Williamsburg

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under.

Halloween Safety

Officials recommend the following tips for a safe Halloween night:

Costumes should be easy to walk in and short enough to avoid tripping. They should be made out of non-flammable material and easy to see in the dark. Reflective tape sewn onto the costume works well.

Trick-or-treaters should plan their route ahead of time, picking streets that are in familiar neighborhoods and well lit.

Young children should never trick-or-treat without an adult or older sibling. Older children who trick-or-treat without an adult should do so in a group with the route and return time approved by the caretaker. A flashlight or glow stick should be carried to light the way and to be more visible to cars.

Only go to homes with the porch light on.

Trick-or-treaters should cross only at corners, never between parked cars or in the middle of the block. When possible, they should stay on the sidewalk. If there isn’t a sidewalk, they should stay as far left of the roadway as possible and walk facing traffic. When approaching a house, they should watch for candles in Jack-O-Lanterns or other decorations that may catch clothes on fire.

Trick-or-treaters should never go into the home of a stranger, even if they are invited in.

Candy should not be eaten until after it has been checked out by an adult. Treats not in their original packaging should be thrown away. Any suspicious candy should be reported to the Police Department as soon as possible.

Drivers should remember to watch for children trick-or-treating as they might forget to watch out for you.

Costume safety tips:

Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.

Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.

Because some masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives. Hats should fit properly to prevent them from sliding over eyes. Makeup should be tested ahead of time on a small patch of skin to ensure there are no unpleasant surprises on the big day and removed in the evening to avoid possible skin irritation.

When shopping for costumes, wigs and accessories, look for and purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame-resistant.

If a sword, cane, or stick is a part of your child’s costume, make sure it is not sharp or long. A child may be easily hurt by these accessories if they stumble or trip.

Review with children how to call 9-1-1 if they ever have an emergency or become lost.