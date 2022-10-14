HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule.

The list below has been updated to reflect events being held on Halloween, Oct. 31, which falls on a Monday this year.

For the spookier Hampton Roads Haunted House and Ghost Walk Guide, click here.

The trick-or-treating fun officially kicks off at dusk in most Hampton Roads cities. We’ve posted specifics, including links to city code, when available.

Chesapeake

Halloween night: Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31 for children up to 14. The City’s trick-or-treat ordinance was updated in 2019 when City Council voted to remove the (never before used) penalty of jail time and to raise the age limit to 14, making it one of the least restrictive ordinances in all of Hampton Roads.

Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police Department Trunk or Treat Trunk or Treat in Downtown Elizabeth City. Family friendly event on Halloween. When: Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: On Main Street from MLK to N. Road Street



Franklin

Events:

Mayhem and Mischief at the Fairgrounds When: October 27, 28, 29, 31. Times: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. October 27 & 31, 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. October 28 & 29. Cost: $8 admission Where: Franklin-Southampton County Fairgrounds



Hampton

Halloween Night: From dusk until 8 p.m. your children ages 12 and younger can go Trick-or-Treating. To look at the city ordinance, click here.

Isle of Wight & Smithfield

Halloween Night: Trick-or-treating is for children 12 and under.

Events:

Halloween Story Walk Free, family activity in downtown Smithfield in the month of October. When: Event runs from October 11 to October 31 Where: Visitor Center, 319 Main Street, Downtown Smithfield



Newport News

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Norfolk

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Portsmouth

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

Trunk or Treat at Thrive Church Residents are invited to the Trunk or Treat event for free candy and food at the Thrive Church in Portsmouth When: October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Where: 5555 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth VA 23701



Poquoson

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating is from dusk to 8 p.m. for children 12 and under.

Suffolk

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Virginia Beach

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will begin at dusk and end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Williamsburg

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under.

If you know of additional Halloween events to add to this list, email us with the specifics.

Halloween Safety

Officials recommend the following tips for a safe Halloween night:

Costumes should be easy to walk in and short enough to avoid tripping. They should be made out of non-flammable material and easy to see in the dark. Reflective tape sewn onto the costume works well.

Trick-or-treaters should plan their route ahead of time, picking streets that are in familiar neighborhoods and well lit.

Young children should never trick-or-treat without an adult or older sibling. Older children who trick-or-treat without an adult should do so in a group with the route and return time approved by the caretaker. A flashlight or glow stick should be carried to light the way and to be more visible to cars.

Only go to homes with the porch light on.

Trick-or-treaters should cross only at corners, never between parked cars or in the middle of the block. When possible, they should stay on the sidewalk. If there isn’t a sidewalk, they should stay as far left of the roadway as possible and walk facing traffic. When approaching a house, they should watch for candles in Jack-O-Lanterns or other decorations that may catch clothes on fire.

Trick-or-treaters should never go into the home of a stranger, even if they are invited in.

Candy should not be eaten until after it has been checked out by an adult. Treats not in their original packaging should be thrown away. Any suspicious candy should be reported to the Police Department as soon as possible.

Drivers should remember to watch for children trick-or-treating as they might forget to watch out for you.

Costume safety tips from officials: