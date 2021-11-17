Grand Illuminations light up Hampton Roads for the holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Millions of twinkling lights are set to return to Hampton Roads this holiday season as cities once again host their highly-anticipated Grand Illuminations.

WAVY.com has compiled a list of must-see illuminations across the area.

See an event that we missed? Email us at webdesk@wavy.com.

Chesapeake

Grand Illumination at Greenbrier Farms : The historic Greenbrier Farms is set to kick-off the holiday season with a festive opening weekend including a Christmas tree lot, pre-made wreaths, make your own wreaths, and a farmers market. Location: Greenbrier Farms | 225 Sign Pine Rd Hours: November 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fees: Prices vary per item

: The historic Greenbrier Farms is set to kick-off the holiday season with a festive opening weekend including a Christmas tree lot, pre-made wreaths, make your own wreaths, and a farmers market. Military Illumination Celebration: This holiday celebration will include the lighting of the base tree, as well as pictures with Santa and other holiday activities. Location: Mariner Community Recreation Center | 237 Relay Road Hours: December 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

This holiday celebration will include the lighting of the base tree, as well as pictures with Santa and other holiday activities.

Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Downtown Illumination : Hundreds gather at the Courthouse for singing and the “flipping of the switch” to turn on the downtown holiday lights. Festivities continue with caroling through the heart of downtown to the waterfront. Location: Pasquotank County Courthouse | 206 E. Main Street Hours: November 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

: Hundreds gather at the Courthouse for singing and the “flipping of the switch” to turn on the downtown holiday lights. Festivities continue with caroling through the heart of downtown to the waterfront.

Newport News

Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting : The holiday season kicks-off with a Santa Parade, live music, dance performances and the tree lighting. Kids will be able to enjoy story time with Santa, as well as a balloon man and puppet show. There will also be games, prizes and food trucks. Location: William Styron Square Hours: November 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fees: This event is free and open to the public.

: The holiday season kicks-off with a Santa Parade, live music, dance performances and the tree lighting. Kids will be able to enjoy story time with Santa, as well as a balloon man and puppet show. There will also be games, prizes and food trucks.

Norfolk

Grand Illumination Celebration and Holiday Kick-off : The Grand Illumination Celebration will include an unveiling of new holiday art installations in the NEON district, marching bands, dancers, and performances by The Rhythm Project and other entertainment by the Virginia Arts Festival. Location: 1 Waterside Drive Hours: November 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fees: The event is free and open to the public.

: The Grand Illumination Celebration will include an unveiling of new holiday art installations in the NEON district, marching bands, dancers, and performances by The Rhythm Project and other entertainment by the Virginia Arts Festival.

Suffolk

Grand Illumination : This year’s Grand Illumination Ceremony will take place virtually on the City of Suffolk’s YouTube channel. The event will begin with a message from Mayor Michael D. Duman, and will be followed by a performance by a local hand bell choir and conclude with the lighting of the 32-foot holiday tree! Location: Virtual Hours: November 19, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fees: The event is free and open to the public.

: This year’s Grand Illumination Ceremony will take place virtually on the The event will begin with a message from Mayor Michael D. Duman, and will be followed by a performance by a local hand bell choir and conclude with the lighting of the 32-foot holiday tree! Holiday Market & Grand Illumination : The Plaza at Bridgeport will come alive with holiday cheer with the First Annual Grand Illumination Holiday Market! The event includes photos with Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, carolers, food & drink vendors and outdoor shopping. Location: Bridgeport Suffolk | 3800 Block of Bridge Road Hours: December 2 from 4 - 8 p.m. Fees: The event is free and open to the public.

: The Plaza at Bridgeport will come alive with holiday cheer with the First Annual Grand Illumination Holiday Market! The event includes photos with Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, carolers, food & drink vendors and outdoor shopping.

Virginia Beach

The Lights of Christmas Grand Illumination: Sync your radio to your favorite holiday tunes and take in the holiday magic. The Christmas tree will come alive with thousands of lights at the grand illumination. Location: Virginia Beach KOA | 1240 General Booth Blvd Hours: November 27 at 5 p.m. Fees: General admission is $25. Purchase tickets online.

Sync your radio to your favorite holiday tunes and take in the holiday magic. The Christmas tree will come alive with thousands of lights at the grand illumination.

Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg Grand Illumination Weekends : Yuletide entertainment is taking over three weekends at Colonial Williamsburg! On Friday evening, join the new Procession of the Yule Log and enjoy holiday songs and stories on Market Square. Saturday evening will include a dramatic presentation of an original holiday story, glorious music, and a joyful appearance by Father Christmas, culminating in simultaneous Grand Illumination fireworks displays over the Governor’s Palace and Capitol building. Location: Palace Green Hours: December 3-5, 10-12, & 17-19; fireworks start at 7 p.m. Fees: All audience areas are free and open to the public.

: Yuletide entertainment is taking over three weekends at Colonial Williamsburg! On Friday evening, join the new Procession of the Yule Log and enjoy holiday songs and stories on Market Square. Saturday evening will include a dramatic presentation of an original holiday story, glorious music, and a joyful appearance by Father Christmas, culminating in simultaneous Grand Illumination fireworks displays over the Governor’s Palace and Capitol building.