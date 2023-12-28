NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) is extending their light show for five more nights.

NBG’s Dominion Energy Garden of Lights is thanking the community by extending their show though Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. with value ticket pricing. The Barks and Bulbs is also set to return throughout the entire week for those who wish to bring their canine companions to the popular light show.

The light show has over 1.5 million lights decorating the NBG and also includes hot cocoa and holiday treats.

The website Simplemost has included the Garden of Lights in their 12 magical Christmas destinations to add to your holiday bucket list, coming in at number 6. The list includes places like Iceland, Finland and even the North Pole.

Mobility shuttles will also be available, and will depart from behind the Baker Hall Visitor Center at 5 p.m. Reservations are required for shuttle rides, and dogs are not permitted. To reserve a seat, contact the NBG Visitor Services Team at 757-441-5830.

To purchase tickets, visit the NBG Dominion Energy Garden of Lights website here.