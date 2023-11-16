SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Festival of Lights is set to return for a fourth year in a row!
The drive-thru light show will take place at 4616 Sleepy Sleepy Hold Road at Sleepy Hole Park from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.
Dates for the lightshow:
- Friday through Sunday, Nov. 24-26
- Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 30- Dec. 3
- Daily, Dec. 7-25
- Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 28-31
The festival is free and open to the public. The Suffolk Parks and Trails Alliance will be accepting donations to fund future light shows on select evenings.
For more information, contact 757-514-7267 or email sslate@suffolkva.u.s.
Keep checking WAVY.com for the latest developments.