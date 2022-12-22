NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rain, ice and wind forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights across the U.S. Thursday. The flight tracking site Flightaware reveals more than 2,000 are already canceled for Friday.

At Norfolk International Airport we saw multiple flights to Denver and Chicago canceled. Others heading to Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit and Newark were delayed.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect but we’re just thankful we got here in one piece before the storm got here,” said Sarah Adams of Michigan.

Adams, her fiancé and mother, flew nonstop from Michigan. They had a small delay coming in but prepared themselves for the worst.

“To give a shoutout to the staff at the airports too, both airports. They were just incredibly friendly and helpful and just getting people through. One lady told me you know we’re just trying to get through the holidays with a smile on our face,” Adams stated.

Meanwhile, a family from Boston spending Christmas weekend in Hampton Roads beat the delays but not the bumps.

“Everything was on time. A little turbulent but not too bad,” said Alex Soderling.

His sister Juliette has a different take.

“I thought I was going to die the second flight,” Juliette Soderling recalled.

If you’re hitting the road in the next 24 hours, prepare for icy conditions and some traffic.