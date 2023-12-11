NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Holiday shopping is already stressful enough as is, but with online shopping scams on the rise, FBI Norfolk wants to help ensure a headache-free holiday season.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), they received reports from almost 12,000 victims during the 2022 holiday shopping season, with a combined loss of over $73 million.

The FBI states that the most common holiday scams are non-delivery, when a buyer pays for goods or services they find online but are never received, and non-payment, which involves goods or services being shipped, but the seller is never paid.

“The most important thing you can do to avoid becoming a victim of scams like these is to make sure you do your homework when you’re shopping,” said FBI Norfolk Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan. “While there are always new twists to these scams every year, the scammer’s intent is still the same – to take advantage of folks during a vulnerable season. Heeding the old saying, ‘If it’s too good to be true, it probably is’ can go a long way in saving consumers from becoming victims.”

The FBI suggests for consumers to follow this list to reduce their chances of being victimized: Verify the websites utilized to purchase and sell items – Web addresses should begin with https:// and include a locked padlock icon.

Be wary of online transactions that use payment methods such as wire transfers, virtual currency, gift cards or cash.

Pay for items using a credit card dedicated to online purchases and check statements.

Verify the legitimacy of all parties involved by looking at consumer reviews, including the Better Business Bureau.

Do not click on links in unsolicited emails or provide personal or financial information.

Make sure anti-virus/malware software is up to date and block pop-up windows.

The FBI is also warning consumers of investment scams, smartphone app scams, work-from-home scams and gift card and charity scams.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, contact your financial institution immediately and file a report to the Internet Crime Complaint Center here.

For more information on holiday scams, visit the FBI’s PSA here.