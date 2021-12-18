Hampton Roads Holiday Events Guide

Eastern Shore libraries host winter-themed storytime and craft programs for kids

Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Public Library

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Kids on the Eastern Shore can kick off their winter break at their local library for a winter storytime and craft.

As part of the winter events at Eastern Shore Public Library and Northampton Free Library, kids can come for storytime with winter-themed books, as well as a craft to make snowflake ornaments.

The events will be held:

  • December 21 at 10 a.m. at Northampton Free Library
  • Monday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac

The events are free and open to the public for kids ages 3 to 6. No registration is required.

Children do not need to have a library card to attend.

