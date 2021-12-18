Eastern Shore libraries host winter-themed storytime and craft programs for kids

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Kids on the Eastern Shore can kick off their winter break at their local library for a winter storytime and craft.

As part of the winter events at Eastern Shore Public Library and Northampton Free Library, kids can come for storytime with winter-themed books, as well as a craft to make snowflake ornaments.

The events will be held:

December 21 at 10 a.m. at Northampton Free Library

Monday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac

The events are free and open to the public for kids ages 3 to 6. No registration is required.

Children do not need to have a library card to attend.