Eastern Shore libraries host winter-themed storytime and craft programs for kids

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Kids on the Eastern Shore can kick off their winter break at their local library for a winter storytime and craft.
As part of the winter events at Eastern Shore Public Library and Northampton Free Library, kids can come for storytime with winter-themed books, as well as a craft to make snowflake ornaments.
The events will be held:
- December 21 at 10 a.m. at Northampton Free Library
- Monday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac
The events are free and open to the public for kids ages 3 to 6. No registration is required.
Children do not need to have a library card to attend.
