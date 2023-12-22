(WAVY) — Take a look at changes in city schedules and closings for Christmas and New Years in Hampton Roads and OBX.
Chesapeake
No closing information has been released at this time. Check for updates.
Hampton
All Hampton city offices, libraries, community and neighborhood centers and the Peninsula Health District will be closed on Dec. 22, and Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday as well as Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
The Hampton History Museum will be closed from Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
The Hamptons and the Woodlands golf courses will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed all day on Dec. 25.
Air Power Park will be closed from Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
City Parks, including access to the Water Walk Trail, will be closed from Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.
The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center will be closed from Dec. 22-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The James T. Wilson Fishing Pier will be closed Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. The Pier will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and will remain closed until spring.
The City of Hampton trash and recycling collecting schedule:
There will be no trash or recycling collections on Dec. 22 or Dec. 25. Friday’s collections will be made on Dec. 20, and Monday’s collections will be made on Dec. 27. There will be no collections on Jan. 1 and will be made on Jan. 3.
Newport News
No closing information has been released at this time. Check for updates.
Norfolk
The City of Norfolk’s government offices, libraries, The Slover and recreation centers will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday as well as Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The closures include the offices of the Commissioner of Revenue, City Treasurer and Norfolk Courthouse. General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts will close at noon on Dec. 21. The MacArthur Memorial will close Dec. 22 – 25. Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will be closed Dec. 24 – 25 and Jan. 1.
Revised Christmas and New Year’s Day trash and recycling collection schedule:
There are no changes to the trash and recycling collection schedule for Dec. 22.
There are no scheduled trash and recycling collections on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Schedule bulk waste collection for Dec. 22 and Dec. 26 by 3 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Schedule bulk waste collection for Jan. 2 by 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Request bulk pickups anytime on the MyNorfolk mobile app or the online portal or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ready to toss your tree? Place natural or artificial trees, with decorations removed, at the curb on your regular trash collection day. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 26, no bulk pickup requests are needed to dispose of holiday trees.
The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Ave., will be open on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Street sweeping operations for Dec. 22 will be conducted as scheduled. Please remember to move vehicles from the right-of-way so sweepers can fully access the curb line.
The Norfolk Department of Public Health will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday as well as Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. All offices including Administrative, Environmental Health, Public Health Clinics, WIC, and Vital Records will be closed. Offices and clinics will reopen at regular business hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. To schedule a clinic appointment, call (757) 683-2735. For a WIC appointment, call (757) 435-6417.
Outer Banks
Currituck County: All Currituck County administrative offices, libraries and senior centers will be closed at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22. The Currituck County Animal Shelter will be closed all day on Dec. 22
From Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1, the Currituck County Animal Shelter, administrative offices, libraries, senior centers, Whalehead, the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education and the Currituck Maritime Museum will be closed.
Trash collection will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Dare County: All Dare County offices and facilities will be closed from Dec. 25-27 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
On Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, commercial trash collection will take place.
Duck: The town of Duck’s administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 22-27 and Jan. 2.
Waste management will perform commercial waste collection on Dec. 27, Dec. 29, Jan. 3, and Jan. 5
Kill Devil Hills: The Town of Kill Devil Hills offices will be closed from Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1.
Trash collection will take place on Dec. 29, Jan.2 and Jan. 3. Residential collection of recyclables will be made on Dec. 26.
Nags Head: All administrative offices will be closed from Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1.
Trash collection will take place on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Portsmouth
The City of Portsmouth announces the holiday schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Municipal offices will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd, and will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th, for the Christmas holiday. Municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day. Please continue reading for the schedules for Libraries, Museums and Tourism, and Parks & Recreation.
The week of Dec. 25 will have a normal trash collecting schedule.
Portsmouth Public Library will have adjusted hours. Libraries will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd,and remain closed through Tuesday, December 26th. All locations will reopen for normal operating hours on Wednesday, December 27th. Libraries will be closed Monday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.
The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open on Friday, December 22nd, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday, December 23rd, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will be open on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open on Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All Portsmouth Museums and The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, – except for the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center which will be open for Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. While you’re there stop by the Gift Shop next door!
All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th.
The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, and open on Tuesday, December 26th, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ring in the New Year outside the Children’s Museum (Middle Street Mall) at the annual Noon New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.! The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will also be open for Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy these end-of-the-year holiday favorites!
The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
All Portsmouth Museums and The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Monday, January 1st, New Year’s Day.
Recreation Centers and the Senior Station will be closed Friday, December 22nd, through Tuesday, December 26th, in observance of the Christmas Holiday; and will be closed Sunday, December 31st, through Monday, January 1st, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. They will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 2nd.
“School House Rec.” school sites will be closed from Tuesday, December 19th, through Tuesday, January 2nd. They will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com.
Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.
The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.For more information, call 757-465-1500.
Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 757-393-8600 or visit: Bide-A-Wee-Golf-Course.
Suffolk
The City of Suffolk will have no changes for their trash collection schedule. Christmas tree and box collections are scheduled for Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.
There will be no bus service for the City of Suffolk on Dec. 25.
Virginia Beach
Most City offices and facilities will be closed Dec. 22-25 for the Christmas holiday, and Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of the new year, including the following locations:
- All Virginia Beach government administrative offices
- All city public libraries except the TCC/City Joint-Use Library
- Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices
- Voter Registrar’s Office
The following have alternate schedules:
All city parks and park facilities
- Dec. 23: Open sunrise to sunset
- Dec. 24: Open sunrise to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open sunrise to sunset
- Dec. 31-Jan. 2: Open sunrise to sunset
All community recreation centers
- Dec. 22-23: Open normal hours
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open normal hours
- Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed at 5 p.m.
- Jan. 2: Open normal hours
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and administrative offices
- Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed
TCC/City Joint-Use Library
- Dec. 22-Jan. 1: Closed
Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
- Dec. 22-24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26-Jan. 2: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Dec. 23: Open noon to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open noon to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 2: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices
- Dec. 22: Closed at noon
- Dec. 23-26: Closed
- Jan. 1 & 2: Closed (Circuit Court & Circuit Court Clerk’s Office)
Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
- Dec. 22: Closed at noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26-29: Open 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: Open 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virginia Beach Farmers Market Management Office
- Dec. 22: Closed
- Dec 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Dec 25: Closed
- Dec. 26 & 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Visit virginiabeach.gov/farmersmarket for individual merchant’s store hours.
Virginia Beach History Museums
- Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum
- Dec. 23 & Dec. 30: Closed
- Sundays through Fridays are normal closure dates.
- Thoroughgood House
- Dec. 22-25, Jan. 1: Closed
- Mondays through Wednesdays are normal closure dates.
- Francis Land House and Lynnhaven House are closed until further notice.
Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Dec. 22, Dec. 25-26, Jan. 1-2: Closed
Virginia Beach Visitor Information Centers: 2100 Parks Ave. and Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park
- Dec. 22-25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (2100 Parks Ave. location only)
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (2100 Parks Ave location only)
WASTE COLLECTION: Normal collections will occur on Friday, Dec. 22. The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1. Mondays are normal closure dates for the landfill.
For questions about waste management, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except Dec. 22 & 25, Jan. 1), or visit virginiabeach.gov/wastemgt.
For information regarding city services and information, visit virginiabeach.gov or contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or 757-385-3111 and listen to available options.
Williamsburg
The City of Williamsburg offices announced they will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2. The city closings include all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette St.
Quarterpath Recreation Center will be closed on Dec. 23-26, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.
Water Mill Park will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1.
For after-hours, weekend and holiday assistance with water emergencies, the city asks residents to call 757-220-2331. Find more information at williamsburgva.gov/publicworks.
For the week of Dec. 25 garbage and recycling collection will be delayed. Monday’s will collected Tuesday, and Tuesday’s will be collected Wednesday. Garbage collection will also be delayed by a day the week of Jan. 1. Residential curbside leaf collection will be delayed by two days for the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
