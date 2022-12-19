HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas and New Year’s are just around the corner and cities across Hampton Roads area gearing up for holidays. Below are closures and schedule changes for this year.

As additional cities and services release their modified schedules, we’ll add them to this post.

Newport News

Christmas Holiday Schedules:

City offices – closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday Dec. 26

Libraries – closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26

Recreation Centers – closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – Week of Dec. 19: as scheduled. No collections on Monday, Dec. 26; all collections for the week will be delayed one day.

Recovery Operations Center – closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter:

Friday, Dec. 23 – open 12-5 for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-5 (regular hours)

Saturday, Dec. 24 – open 12-4 for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-4

Sunday, Dec. 25 – closed for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-12

Monday, Dec. 26 – open 12-5 for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-5 (regular hours)

New Year’s Holiday Schedules:

City offices – closed Monday, Jan. 2

Libraries – closed Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2

Recreation Centers – closed Monday, Jan. 2

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, Jan. 2; all collections for the week will be delayed one day.

Recovery Operations Center – closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter :

Saturday, Dec. 31 – open 12-4 for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-4

Sunday, Jan. 1 – closed for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-12

Monday, Jan. 2 – open 12-5 for adoptions with reunite lobby open 8-5 (regular hours)

Norfolk

City offices, libraries and recreation centers will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday as well as Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day. The closures include the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and Norfolk Courthouse. General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts will close at noon on Dec. 22.

The MacArthur Memorial will close Dec. 21 – 28. Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will be closed for adoptions Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, and on Sunday, Jan. 1. NACC will hold additional adoption hours on Thursday, Dec. 22, from noon until 4:00 p.m.



Revised Christmas trash and recycling collection schedule:

There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Friday, Dec. 23, or Monday, Dec. 26.

Schedule bulk waste collection for Friday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Revised New Year’s Eve trash and recycling collection schedule:

There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Friday, Dec. 30, or Monday, Jan. 2.

Schedule bulk waste collection for Tuesday, Jan. 3 by 3:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Ready to toss your tree? Residents can place natural trees, with decorations removed, on the curb on your trash collection day. Residents can also drop off their natural trees to Waste Management, 1176 Pineridge Road, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Jan. 27.

Artificial trees must be scheduled for a bulk-waste pick up or placed in the trash can. Please ensure that the lid is closed.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Street sweeping scheduled for Friday, Dec. 30, will be made up within the following two weeks, based on availability.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth municipal offices will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. For the New Year’s holiday, municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 2.

Additional schedule changes:

Trash Collection – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Friday, December 23, no collections on Monday, December 26, and no collections on Monday, January 2. Please see the rescheduled collection dates below and for more information, call Waste Management at (757) 393-8663.

No Trash, Recycling, or Bulk Collections Rescheduled Collection Date Friday, December 23 Wednesday, December 21 Monday, December 26 Wednesday, December 28 Monday, January 2 Wednesday, January 4

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. All libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums and gift shops, and the Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Sunday, December 25, Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2. The schedules for each museum and the Welcome Center are below

The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open as follows: Extended Holiday Hours: Tuesday, December 20 – Thursday, December 22, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, December 23, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Museum will be closed on Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25. Open Tuesday, December 27 – Thursday, December 29, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, December 30 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. For museum admission, all visitors, including members, must purchase tickets online www.ChildrensMuseumVirginia.com. For more information, call (757) 393-5258.

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will be open as follows: Friday, December 23, Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30, from 12 – 8 p.m.; and on Saturday, December 24 and Saturday, December 31, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Museum is closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. All visitors, including members, are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.PortsmouthArtCenter.com. For more information call (757) 393-8543.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Friday, December 23, Wednesday, December 28, Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Museum is closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday, December 24. Admission will be by donation. For more information call (757) 393-8591 or visit www.PortsmouthNavalShipyardMuseum.com.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open on Friday, December 23 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Monday, December 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday, December 27, Wednesday, December 28, Thursday, December 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Welcome Center is closed on Saturday, December 24. For more information, call (757) 393-5111.

Parks & Recreation

Recreation Centers and the Senior Station will be closed Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday; and will be closed Saturday, December 31, through Monday, January 2, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday.

“School House Rec.” school sites will be closed from December 17th through January 2nd. They will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com.

Williamsburg

City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2.

Quarterpath Recreation Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26,

as well as Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2.

Garbage collection and curbside leaf collection will be delayed by one day the weeks of

Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Collections those weeks will begin on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

DMV

All Virginia DMV offices, the DMV Direct call center, and customer service social media will be closed from December 23-26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

More than 50 services are available 24/7 at dmvNOW.com.

Hampton Roads Transit

On Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, 2022, all services will operate on regular schedule, but administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

On Christmas, Sunday, December 25, 2022, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule, except for the ferry which will not operate. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule, except for the MAX Route 960 which will not operate. The ferry will operate on a regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be closed.

For more information, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

VDOT

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced it is suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for:

Christmas, from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27

New Year’s, from noon Friday, Dec. 30 until noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s website for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.