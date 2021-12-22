City closings, schedule changes for Christmas 2021

How do you prolong a tree’s life? A farmer in Oregon spells out the secret. (Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As Santa prepares his annual trip to Hampton Roads, many cities and county offices are closing in observance of Christmas.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Christmas. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collections.

City Offices, Courts, DMV Select will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.

Public Libraries, Community Centers, Visitor Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 – Saturday, Dec. 25

Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 .

Gloucester

All Gloucester County government offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.

Hampton

All Hampton city offices, courts and health districts/clinics will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 24-25.

No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Friday, Dec. 24. That collection will be made on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Sweeping scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, will be done on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The yard waste site will be closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24 and 25.

The landfill will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25.

Libraries will be closed Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 23-26.

Community centers will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 23-25.

Neighborhood Centers will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 23-25.

Hampton Aquatic Center and Fort Monroe Poll will both be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24.

Treasurer’s Office & Commissioner of Revenue’s Office will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24.

DMV select will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24.

Public golf courses will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

James City County

James City County offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.

Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.

Tewning Road and Jolly Pond Road close at noon Friday, Dec. 24 and are closed Saturday, Dec. 25.

The Garbage Transfer Station is closing at noon Friday, Dec. 24 and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25.

Libraries will be closed Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 23-26.

Courts will be closed Thursday-Friday, Dec. 23-24.

Newport News

City Offices – closed Friday, Dec. 24

– closed Friday, Dec. 24 Libraries – closed Friday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 26

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of Dec. 20

– As scheduled; no change in collection schedule for week of Dec. 20 Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12 pm – 5 pm Friday, Dec. 24 for adoptions and closed for adoptions Saturday, Dec. 25; reunite lobby open 8 am – 12 pm on Dec. 25 for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, libraries and recreation centers will close Thursday – Friday, December 23 – 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The MacArthur Memorial will close Monday – Saturday, December 20 – 25.

Revised Christmas trash and recycling collection schedule: There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Thursday, December 23, or Friday, December 24. Schedule bulk waste collection for Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22. Ready to toss your tree? Place natural trees, with decorations removed, on the curb on your trash collection day. Residents can also drop off their natural trees to Waste Management, 1176 Pineridge Road, December 28 through January 28.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be closed on Saturday, December 25.

Street sweeping scheduled for Thursday – Friday, December 23 – 24 will be made up within the following two weeks, based on availability.

Portsmouth

For the New Year’s holiday, municipal offices will be closed on Friday, December 31st. See below for the schedules for Libraries, Museums, and Recreation Centers.

All Friday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Friday, December 24 th , and no collections on Friday, December 31 st . All Friday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, December 22 nd , and Wednesday, December 29 th . No changes for Thursday routes. For more information, call Waste Management at 393-8663.

-There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Friday, December 24 , and no collections on Friday, December 31 . All Friday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, December 22 , and Wednesday, December 29 . No changes for Thursday routes. For more information, call Waste Management at 393-8663. Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed Thursday, December 23 rd , through Saturday, December 25 th , for the Christmas holiday. All libraries will reopen on Monday, December 27 th , and will be closed on Friday, December 31 st , and Saturday, January 1 st , in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Stock up today on holiday books and movies at your favorite location. You can also use your PPL card to stream movies, music, and more from our Digital Branch Library online at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org . For more information, call 393-8501.

– Libraries will be closed Thursday, December 23 , through Saturday, December 25 , for the Christmas holiday. All libraries will reopen on Monday, December 27 , and will be closed on Friday, December 31 , and Saturday, January 1 , in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Stock up today on holiday books and movies at your favorite location. You can also use your PPL card to stream movies, music, and more from our Digital Branch Library online at . For more information, call 393-8501. Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums and gift shops, and the Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Saturday, December 25 th , and Saturday, January 1 st . Please see the schedules for all museums and the Welcome Center below.

– All Portsmouth Museums and gift shops, and the Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Saturday, December 25 , and Saturday, January 1 . Please see the schedules for all museums and the Welcome Center below. The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open as follows: Wednesday, December 22 nd , Thursday, December 23 rd , Friday, December 24 th , Sunday, December 26 th , Monday, December 27 th , Tuesday, December 28 th (extended holiday hours), Wednesday, December 29 th ,Thursday, December 30 th , and Friday, December 31 st , from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sock Skating is back until January 31 st ! Join us on December 31 st as we ring in the New Year at the Noon New Year’s Eve celebration from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Middle Street Mall. The ball will drop at noon! For museum admission, all visitors, including members, are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.ChildrensMuseumVirginia.com. For more information, call 393-5258.

will be open as follows: Wednesday, December 22 , Thursday, December 23 , Friday, December 24 , Sunday, December 26 , Monday, December 27 , Tuesday, December 28 (extended holiday hours), Wednesday, December 29 ,Thursday, December 30 , and Friday, December 31 , from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sock Skating is back until January 31 ! Join us on December 31 as we ring in the New Year at the Noon New Year’s Eve celebration from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Middle Street Mall. The ball will drop at noon! For museum admission, at For more information, call 393-5258. The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will be open as follows: Wednesday,December 22 nd , Thursday, December 23 rd , Friday, December 24 th , Sunday, December 26 th , Monday, December 27 th , Tuesday, December 28 th , (extended hours), Wednesday, December 29 th , Thursday, December 30 th , and Friday, December 31 st , from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Winter Wonderland: The ColemanNurseryCollection continuesat PACC. View animated scenes of ice skaters and children sledding, children from around the world, a Victorian chalet, and caroling villagers. Plus, hand and arm painting, crafts and more! All visitors, including members are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.PortsmouthArtCenter.com. For more information call 393-8543.

will be open as follows: Wednesday,December 22 , Thursday, December 23 , Friday, December 24 , Sunday, December 26 , Monday, December 27 , Tuesday, December 28 , (extended hours), Wednesday, December 29 , Thursday, December 30 , and Friday, December 31 , from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. continuesat PACC. View animated scenes of ice skaters and children sledding, children from around the world, a Victorian chalet, and caroling villagers. Plus, hand and arm painting, crafts and more! For more information call 393-8543. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Wednesday, December 22 nd , Thursday, December 23 rd , Friday, December 24 th , Wednesday, December 29 th , Thursday, December 30 th , and Friday, December 31 st , from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday, December 26 th , from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Admission will be by donation. For more information call 393-8591 or visit www.PortsmouthNavalShipyardMuseum.com .

will be open on Wednesday, December 22 , Thursday, December 23 , Friday, December 24 , Wednesday, December 29 , Thursday, December 30 , and Friday, December 31 , from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday, December 26 , from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Admission will be by donation. For more information call 393-8591 or visit . The Lightship Portsmouth Museum and the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum are temporarily closed. For more information call 393-8591.

are temporarily closed. For more information call 393-8591. The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Open on Friday, December 24 th , and Friday, December 31 st , from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all other days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 393-5111.

will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Open on Friday, December 24 , and Friday, December 31 , from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all other days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 393-5111. Parks & Recreation Recreation Centers and the Senior Station will be closed Thursday, December 23 rd , through Sunday, December 26 th , in observance of the Christmas Holiday; and will be closed Friday, December 31 st , through Sunday, January 2 nd , in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Open Hours: On Monday, December 20 th , Tuesday, December 21 st , Wednesday, December 22 nd , Monday, December 27 th , Tuesday, December 28 th , Wednesday, December 29 th , and Thursday, December 30 th , Recreation Centers will be open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and the Senior Station will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com . Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability. The Links Golf Course , located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve . Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.For more information, call 465-1500. Bide-A-Wee Golf Course , located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve . Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com .



Suffolk

City of Suffolk offices will be closed Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24. Normal operations will resume Monday, December 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as regularly scheduled the period of December 21 through December 24. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes the period of December 21 through December 24.

will pick up trash as regularly scheduled the period of December 21 through December 24. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes the period of December 21 through December 24. The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and will be closed on Saturday, December 25.

(SPSA) in Suffolk will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and will be closed on Saturday, December 25. The SPSA Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and will be closed on Saturday, December 25.

will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and will be closed on Saturday, December 25. Suffolk Transit will run as scheduled on Friday, December 24 and will not be in operation on Saturday, December 25.

will run as scheduled on Friday, December 24 and will not be in operation on Saturday, December 25. All Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers will close Monday, December 20 and remain closed until Monday, January 3, 2022.

will close Monday, December 20 and remain closed until Monday, January 3, 2022. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Thursday, December 23 and will remain closed until Monday, December 27.

and will be closed Thursday, December 23 and will remain closed until Monday, December 27. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24.

will be closed Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24. Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24. However, no park attendant will be on duty.

All Suffolk City Libraries will be closed Thursday, December 23 through Saturday, December 25. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27.

will be closed Thursday, December 23 through Saturday, December 25. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27. The Suffolk Visitor Center and the Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be closed Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26. The Visitor Center will reopen at 9 a.m. and the Railroad Museum at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27.

and the will be closed Friday, December 24 through Sunday, December 26. The Visitor Center will reopen at 9 a.m. and the Railroad Museum at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27. The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and will be unmanned Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24. The airfield and self-service fuel island will remain open during this time. The restaurant will be closed on Saturday, December 25.

Virginia Beach

Most City offices and facilities will be closed Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday. However, the following agencies have alternate schedules:

Waste Collection Normal collections will occur on Friday, Dec. 24. The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 24-25, and 27. (Mondays are normal closure dates for the landfill.)



All city community recreation centers Dec. 24 — Closing at noon Dec. 25 — Closed



All city parks and park facilities Dec. 24 — Open 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 25 — Closed



All city public libraries and the Joint-Use Library at TCC/Virginia Beach Campus Dec. 24-27 — Closed



The Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House and the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum are closed until further notice.



Thoroughgood House Dec. 24-27 — Closed



Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and Administrative Offices

Dec. 23 — Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 24-25 — Closed

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Dec. 24 — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 — Closed

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center Dec. 23 — Open noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 24 — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25 — Closed Dec. 26 — Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Dec. 23-24 — Closed



Virginia Beach Farmers Market Management Office Dec. 24-25 — Closed Dec. 26 — Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 — Closed For full holiday scheduling of the Farmers Market vendors, visit VBgov.com/farmersmarket and click on ‘Merchants.’



Virginia Beach Visitor Information Centers at 2100 Parks Ave. and at Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Dec. 24-27 — Closed

The following facilities will be closed Dec. 23-27

Virginia Beach Circuit Court and clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach General District Court

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

The Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is currently closed through Dec. 27.

Williamsburg

City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. This includes all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street.

Quarterpath Recreation Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26.

Williamsburg Regional Library is closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26.

The Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse is closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.

The holiday does not affect trash or recycling collections in the City.