Christmas and New Year’s Hampton Roads holiday closings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday season is upon us; a time to enjoy moments with families and friends. Some city services will be closed so employees can do just that. Take a look at the list below to see what changes are happening to the city calendar where you live.

Note: Hampton Roads Transit bus and light rail service will operate on a Sunday schedule in the region on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Click here to see the full HRT holiday schedule.

Chesapeake

All city offices, libraries, community centers, Chesapeake Circuit Court Clerk’s office, and the DMV Select will be CLOSED on both Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25. All of these offices and facilities will also be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The Chesapeake Courts will be CLOSED on Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, and Thursday, December 26. They will also be closed on Tuesday, December 31, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed Wednesday, December 25, and Wednesday, January 1.

Trash and recycling collections will be DELAYED for the weeks of December 23 and 30 by 1 day each week, with the exception of Tuesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 31. For example, Wednesday’s regular collections will be made on Thursday, and so forth. Normal collection schedules will resume the week of January 6, 2019. Natural Christmas trees may be placed at the curbside for collection on your normal collection day. Trees must be free of all stands, lights, ornaments, and decorations prior to being placed at the curb.

Hampton

City of Hampton offices, courts and services will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1.

City schools will be close for the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 20 and will reopen Monday, January 6.

Trash and recycling: There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Wednesday, Dec. 25 or on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The City Landfill and Yard Waste Site will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

City libraries will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25 and will reopen for normal business on Thursday, Dec. 26. Closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and will reopen on Jan. 2.

The Health Department, clinics and social services will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.

City golf courses will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will remain closed Dec. 25. Open regular hours on New Year’s Even and New Year’s Day.

Bluebird Gap Farm closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Sandy Bottom Nature Park and Gosnold’s Hope Park will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25.

History Museum is closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and again on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Community Centers will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Air Power Park and the Charles H. Taylor ARts Center will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Carousel Park will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, then will remain closed from Dec. 31 through March 31, 2020

Newport News

City Offices & Libraries – closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 & 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – Collections on Monday and Tuesday as scheduled; Wednesday’s collections take place on Thursday and Thursday’s collections on Friday for both the week of Christmas and the New Year’s holiday week.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 & 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Waterworks – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 & 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Customers experiencing emergency water outages should call 234-4800.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter – Open 12p-5p on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for adoptions and closed Wednesday, Dec. 25. Open 12p-5p on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for adoptions and closed Wednesday, Jan. 1. The reunite lobby will be open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

City offices, libraries and recreation centers – closed Wednesday, December 25 through Friday, December 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s Day

Norfolk courthouse – closed December 24-26

Revised Christmas trash and recycling schedule: Trash and recycling pickup for Wednesday, December 25 rescheduled to Saturday, December 28. Schedule bulk waste collection for December 24 by 3 p.m. Friday, December 20. Schedule bulk waste collection for December 25 by 3 p.m. Friday, December 27. Crews will pick up on Saturday, December 28.

Revised New Year’s Day trash and recycling schedule: Trash and recycling pickup for Wednesday, January 1 rescheduled to Saturday, January 4. Schedule bulk waste collection for January 1 by 3 p.m. Friday, January 3.

Tree recycling: Place natural trees, with decorations removed, to the curb on your trash collection day. Residents can also drop off their natural trees to Waste Management at 1176 Pineridge Road weekdays beginning December 26 until January 31 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Portsmouth

Municipal offices, libraries and recreation centers will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday and will be closed on Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

Trash, Bulk, and Recycling Collections will be collected on the normal route schedules during the Christmas holiday week and the New Year’s holiday week.

All Portsmouth Museums and gift shops will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Portsmouth Visitor Center will be closing early at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, and on Tuesday, December 31. The Portsmouth Visitor Center will be closed on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, and The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily except for the following days: Christmas Eve, carts to be in by 3 p.m. and the Pro Shop will close at 3 p.m. Closed all day on Christmas Day. Normal hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Suffolk

In observance of Christmas, Suffolk City offices will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Offices will reopen for normal operations on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Trash & Recycling: For the period of December 25 through December 28, trash collection will run on a one-day delay with Wednesday’s route picked up on Thursday, Thursday’s route on Friday, and Friday’s route on Saturday. TFC Recycling will also follow the holiday schedule with a one-day delay schedule for the period of December 25 through December 28.

From December 26, 2019 through January 7, 2020, the Suffolk Department of Public Works Refuse Division will collect all Christmas trees and boxes as a special collection. During this time, Christmas trees and boxes will not be counted towards the 12 free special collections.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the SPSA Regional Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

All Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores and Oakland) will be closed Monday, December 23 until Monday, January 6 with the exception of youth basketball, soccer and cheer practices. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

Suffolk Transit will not operate Christmas Day.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

The Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center and the Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be open but unmanned on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25. The airfield and self-service fuel island will remain open during this time. The restaurant will be open on Tuesday, December 24 and will be closed on Wednesday, December 25.

Virginia Beach