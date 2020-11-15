Celebrate the holiday season in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — During the entire month of December, residents and guests are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season throughout the city of Newport News.

Citywide Holiday Lights Tour

The Holiday Lights Tour will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly Nov. 26 until Jan. 1. Click here to see an online tour map for homes and businesses that are lighted for the holidays.

City Center Fountain Plaza at Oyster Point

Step into a winter wonderland at the City Center Fountain Plaza with festive decorations and dazzling lights.

Every half hour, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., enjoy a show with lights and falling “snow” set to holiday music. The lights and decorations will be available from Dec. 5 until Jan. 1 and admission is completely free.

Deck the Hall

Check out the new holiday tree and décor in the lobby of Newport News City Hall and new exterior lights illuminating the building. The decorations will be up from Dec. 5 until Jan. 1.

Holiday Frost

Stop by the annual Toy and Activity Bag Giveaway with a virtual film experience and a new socially-distanced Santa experience. The event will be Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Saturday to be determined. The free admission requires RSVP for the event at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. For more information click here.

Holiday Light Stroll (Roll) at Newport News Park

The two-mile drive-thru event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Newport News Celebration in Light at Newport News Park. The one-night event is drive-thru only and pre-purchased tickets are required. The official Celebration in Lights opens to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 26.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Celebration in Lights – Newport News Park

The city’s 28th Celebration in Lights holiday event opens on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26. Newport News Park, at the intersection of Ft. Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, will be transformed by over a million individual lights.

The display will be open each evening from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., through January 1, 2021. Admissions Monday through Thursday will be $12 per car and Friday through Sunday $15 per car. Additionally, tickets good for any night can be purchased in advance for $10 at the Newport News Visitor Center at Newport News Park.

For more information, click here.

NlightN Merry Everything

The Holiday Light and Sound Show takes place Dec. 5 until Jan. 1, 2021 nightly from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The free event will be at Brook’s Crossing.

Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

The 2020 Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting celebration is expected to kick off in a big way. The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 28 with the tentative schedule posted here. The celebration will take place at William Styron Square in Port Warwick of Newport News.

The festive holiday event will have live holiday music and dance performers, the Holiday Marketplace, artists, food, cider, and hot chocolate!

Click here for the schedule and details.

Virginia Living Museum

From Nov. 27 through Jan. 2, the VLM will host its Nature Nights Holiday Lights event. Tickets cost $9 for members and $12 for non-members with ages 2 and under free admission.

The show will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 27 through Nov. 29

Dec. 3 through Dec. 5,

Dec. 10 through Dec. 12

Dec. 17 through Dec. 20

Dec. 26 and Dec. 27

Jan. 2

Purchase tickets here.

Winter Gingerland

From Nov. 3 until Dec. 31, the Denbigh Community Center will be dressed like a Gingerbread House. The free event runs 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more information.

More Holiday Fun