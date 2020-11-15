Celebrate Christmas and the holiday season in Historic Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Historic Yorktown is the place for friends, family, and neighbors to safely gather together to eat, shop, and create lasting memories this holiday season.

For the entire month of December, special traditions will fill the community. Everything from the Tree Lighting and Christmas Market on Main Street to programming like Christmastide in Virginia and Viking Yuletide.

Christmas Tree Lighting

The tradition of lighting the 20-foot tree will take place on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. beginning with brief programming followed by the Tree Lighting ceremony and a special virtual message from Santa. The tree will be at the Riverwalk Landing Yorktown Waterfront.

This is also a chance to drop off pre-made cards for Military and First Responders (Cards for Heroes) nearby in the Freight Shed.

*There will be no programming or procession this year at Victory Monument.

Christmas Market on Main

Whether you’re searching for a holiday gift for family and friends or as a treat to yourself — you’re sure to find it at the Christmas Market on Historic Main Street! The market will be Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and then again on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nearly 60 local vendors will line the street in a socially distanced set-up. They will be selling everything from local art, jewelry, and photography to bread, sweets, and other goodies. Get your greenery and Christmas wreaths too!

Viking Yuletide

Watermen’s Museum will be hosting its free Viking Yuletide program Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then again Sunday, Dec. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. Odin and St. Nicolas will also be there for photos. The Museum’s special programming is co-hosted by the Society of Amateur Vikings for General Reenactment.

During the family-friendly event, guests can learn about the ancient Norse influences on today’s Christmas culture while enjoying demonstrations of traditional sport, playing games, and participating in the Althing in a Viking-era encampment.

Cookies with Santa

On Sunday, Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Gallery at York Hall on Main Street will host a special event with Santa. Children and parents can stop by to wave to Santa, take photos from a designated spot, drop off pre-made wish lists for the North Pole, and grab a to-go goodie bag with a cookie.

Mistletoe Market

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stroll down Riverwalk Landing at the Yorktown Waterfront to catch the market full of chowders and soups, baked goods — including an assortment of cakes, breads, brownies, fudge, and cookies — jams, jellies, and honey. Pick up your holiday wreaths, candles and soaps, and seasonal art.

There will also be an ice carving demonstration and a Toyland Parade – a short loop around Riverwalk to celebrate the holiday season.

Christmastide in Virginia

From Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, guests can experience Colonial Virginia holiday traditions with interpretive programs, cooking demonstrations, and musical entertainment. The event takes place at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

The museums made adjustments to operations and access to outdoor living-history areas and gallery exhibits so that families can enjoy the experience while following new safety protocols and social-distancing procedures. The museums’ films and immersive indoor gallery exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the outdoor living-history areas are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All the regular shops will be open. For a list of holiday hours for the local businesses in Historic Yorktown, click here.

More Holiday Fun