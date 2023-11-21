PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With all the pressure to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, sometimes a little help is needed.

Butterball will have a staffed hotline to help all of those who need help with everything from thawing to seasoning the turkey.

Bill Nolan, a 40-year Butterball expert, shared with WAVY some of the best tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:

When I get callers and people talk to me and say, what is your number one tip? And my number one tip is have a plan. We leave it in the packaging and then we tell customers you need to put it into a clean sink or a tub filled with water. It can even be a cooler. An ice chest cooler works fantastic. Key in the process to cooking and using the open pan method is to use some kind of a rack. The rack that the turkey will sit on elevates the turkey so we have more even cooking. We brush the turkey with oil to give it a nice golden brown color. Bill Nolan

If you think you could use the help, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or visit their website.