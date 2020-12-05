Blessed Hands sends virtual ‘thank you’ to WAVY viewers for support and donations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Blessed Hands sent a virtual ‘thank you’ to WAVY-TV 10 viewers for their support and donations allowing the team to sponsor every child submitted to the Secret Santa program.

For years, Shirley Janney has been handing out free donated items to people in her community, helping hundreds of people each month.

She says what began as 50 people, is now between 150 to 200 people that show up on any given Saturday in need.

This year, with Christmas and the community being hit hard by the pandemic, Janney was able to really make an impact with the Secret Santa program.