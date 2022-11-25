VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Black Friday is considered one of the biggest shopping days to snag deals and the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates 166.3 million people will shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year.

In 2019, before the pandemic began, NRF said 165.3 million people shopped during the same time. The federation also predicts 8 million people will shop this year compared to last year.

“That makes sense. Everybody’s out now and ready to spend some money. “They’re just ready to spend money. Their pockets [are] burning,” said Leonard Tyree, a Black Friday shopper.

Tyree was happy with the deals he got from the Virginia Beach Best Buy that’s on Independence Blvd.

“I got this new PC. This new streaming PC,” he said. “It was a pretty good deal on it in there. It was about 200 dollars cheaper than online. So I’m not mad. Then I got the keyboard and mouse that was 35 dollars for both. So that’s a win if you ask me.”

A father said he was at the end of his shopping and that he had purchased a printer for his wife and Pokémon cards for his son.

At Target, one shopper had a cart filled with items for his seven-year-old sister.

“Got some toys for my sister. This little doll right here, “said Jordan Holland, a Target shopper. “We saved about, I guess 80 dollars.”

Consumer experts encourage people to shop strategically and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages Black Friday shoppers to protect themselves from identity theft.



