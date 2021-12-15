Best places to see Christmas lights in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lights, camera, action!

The best part of Christmas isn’t just the gifts and the joyful sleigh bells ringing in the distance but all the many lights shows that truly create the spirited holiday cheer. There are so many places not only in Eastern North Carolina but around the state where you can see and enjoy Christmas lights.

Get in your car and drive around the neighborhood and you’ll see lots of houses decked with lights and other Christmas displays. Take a little bit of a longer drive and you’ll see some incredible locations with light shows that will take your breath away.

Here’s some of the best places to check out Christmas lights along with some videos and links to prove it. If you can’t visit them in person, you can at least enjoy videos that have been posted to YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo that will surely warm your heart.

Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights is currently in its 30th season. Running from Nov. 12 through Jan. 1 the park comes to life with spectacular light fun for the entire family to enjoy. You can ride through in your own car or by a traditional white carriage drawn by a Percheron horse. Santa Claus as coachman, the carriage ride can take up to three guests.

It’s the only place in North Carolina where the whole town goes all-in for Christmas lights. It’s one of the most recognized, honored and timeless places in the country. When it comes to lights, this has to be on your bucket list.

For 25 years, the Hoggard brothers — triplets Herman, Therman, and Sherman — have put the Bertie County town on the Christmas lights map. The county doesn’t double in size during the Christmas season … it just seems that way with all the people who come to check out the unbelievable job that’s put on each year to get the show running. Every media outlet in North Carolina has seemingly done a story of some kind about this winter wonderland.

Here’s some other places not to miss.