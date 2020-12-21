Battleship Wisconsin celebrates local ROTC cadets from six regional colleges

The largest guns ever built by the US Navy got a holiday makeover! WinterFest on the Wisconsin is a six-week experience aboard the historic Battleship Wisconsin, and features a massive walk-through light trail, holiday vignettes, and music.(Photo courtesy: Nauticus)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ROTC cadets (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) from six regional colleges have been invited to celebrate the holidays aboard the Battleship Wisconsin.

Since opening in late November, Nauticus has hosted its new experience, WinterFest on the Wisconsin. The holiday special features 250,000 holiday lights illuminating the entire ship, a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree, and animatronic elves.

On Monday, they announced that through support from Navy Federal Credit Union, they can invite ROTC cadets to enjoy the lights for free.

On Dec. 22, ROTC cadets from Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Tidewater Community College, Virginia Wesleyan, and Regent University will have the opportunity to board the Wisconsin.

“It’s a privilege to honor the Hampton Roads’ ROTC Consortium cadets this holiday season. These young men and women have dedicated themselves to serving our country – we’re proud to serve them and show our appreciation.” Cindy Williamson | Regional Manager at Navy Federal Credit Union

Winterfest on the Wisconsin includes a holiday light display, live entertainment, holiday displays, and a lighted sailboat parade each Saturday evening.

For more information regarding Winterfest on the Wisconsin, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.