Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing to host 3rd Annual Grand Illumination holiday event in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. will be hosting its 3rd Annual Grand Illumination holiday event at the end of November.

The free festivities will happen on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Farmhouse located at 1805 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.

There will be live music, holiday décor, special beer releases, and even a chance to pick up your Christmas tree for this year!

The establishment is a newly renovated 1912 farmhouse converted into a brewery focusing on producing high-quality beer and cider in Virginia Beach.

The brewery will release more information as the event gets closer.

