Area Christmas charity needs gifts for kids

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas is coming and there are a lot of kids in the 757 area who won’t get to open presents — unless someone steps up.

The group “Christmas Sponsorship 757” runs through a Facebook group and matches sponsors with families in need.

As of Wednesday morning, they had way more people in need than those stepping up to help.

There are 970 children on their list who still need gifts.

Here’s the breakdown by city: Newport News (258) has the greatest need, followed by Hampton (217), Chesapeake (142), Norfolk (127), Portsmouth (113), Williamsburg (76), and Suffolk (37).

10 On Your Side first told the story of this group last year.

A Norfolk couple organized it about four years ago and it has grown as word has spread.

There’s an application that families in need must fill out to see if they qualify for the assistance.

All you have to do to donate is go on Facebook and join the closed group.

The organizers say it’s fun because many of the families will post pictures when they receive the gifts and when the kids open them. Those who donate can see the smiles as the gifts are unwrapped.

The deadline is Dec. 20.